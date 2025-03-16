He was also charge-sheeted by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his role in the deadly Rajouri attacks in January 2023

Faisal Nadeem, also known as Abu Qatal, a key member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, was killed in Pakistan on Saturday night, according to an India Today report.

Qatal was a close associate of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He was also charge-sheeted by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his role in the deadly Rajouri attacks in January 2023. The NIA had been working to dismantle the terrorist network in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Rajouri attacks took place in Dhangri on January 1, 2023, when terrorists targeted civilians. The next day, an IED blast killed more people. In total, seven people, including two children, lost their lives, while many others were seriously injured.

The NIA had named three key LeT operatives in its charge-sheet: Abu Qatal, Saifullah (also known as Sajid Jutt), and Mohd Qasim. While Qatal and Jutt were Pakistani nationals, Qasim had crossed into Pakistan in 2002 and later joined LeT.

Investigations revealed that these men were responsible for recruiting and deploying LeT terrorists from Pakistan to attack civilians, especially from the minority community in Jammu and Kashmir. They also planned strikes on security forces.