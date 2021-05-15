WHO urges countries to donate shots instead of vaccinating children

COVAX has struggled to meet supply targets recently, partly because of Indian export restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine due to the COVID surge.

The World Health Organization urged rich countries, on Friday, to reconsider plans to vaccinate children and instead donate COVID-19 shots to the COVAX scheme that shares them with poorer nations.

The WHO is hoping more countries will follow France and Sweden in donating shots to COVAX after inoculating their priority populations to help address a gulf in vaccination rates.

Canada and the United States are among countries that have authorised vaccines for use in adolescents in recent weeks. However, a WHO official said talks with Washington on sharing doses were underway.

"I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to #COVAX," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual meeting in Geneva.

COVAX, which has delivered around 60 million doses so far, has struggled to meet supply targets partly because of Indian export restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine due to its growing epidemic.

So far, around 1.26 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered globally. Tedros also said the second year of the pandemic was set to be more deadly than the first, with India a huge concern.

More than 160.71 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and nearly 3.5 million have died, according to a Reuters tally.

WHO officials urged caution in lifting measures that contain the transmission, such as mask-wearing, and warned that more variants were bound to be detected.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks outdoors and could avoid wearing them indoors in most places.

"Very few countries are at the point where they can drop these measures," said Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.