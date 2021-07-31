WHO urges nations to take action before more deadlier COVID variants emerge

Headlines

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on her plans to venture into Hollywood: ‘I am very busy doing…’

WhatsApp to roll out 'automatic security code verification' for end-to-end encryption; check details

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli turns 'water boy' for Team India during Super 4 clash against Bangladesh, fans react

Mark Antony Twitter review: Vishal, SJ Suryah-starrer science fiction action comedy is 'blockbuster', say moviegoers

Afghan mystery girl Wazhma Ayoubi flaunts jersey adorned with Virat Kohli's sign and his name written on back

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on her plans to venture into Hollywood: ‘I am very busy doing…’

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

WhatsApp to roll out 'automatic security code verification' for end-to-end encryption; check details

10 Animals that can live without their heads

Weight loss tips: Low-calorie Indian desserts you can eat

Benefits of eating roasted chana daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up on her plans to venture into Hollywood: ‘I am very busy doing…’

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Deepika Padukone reveals how much she charged for her cameo in Jawan: ‘Any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan…’

HomeWorld

World

WHO urges nations to take action before more deadlier COVID variants emerge

The WHO said that the Delta variant is a warning to the world to suppress coronavirus quickly before it further mutates again into something worse

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2021, 10:35 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The World Health Organization on Friday said that the Delta COVID variant, which first emerged in India last year, is a warning to the world to suppress coronavirus quickly before it further mutates again into something worse. 

The Delta variant, which is highly transmissible, has now been detected in 132 nations and territories, the WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan said, adding, "Delta is a warning: it's a warning that the virus is evolving but it is also a call to action that we need to move now before more dangerous variants emerge."

"So far, four variants of concern have emerged -- and there will be more as long as the virus continues to spread," he said.

The second wave of COVID-19 in India was triggered by the rapid spread of the Delta variant. 

The COVID infections due to the Delta variant have increased by 80 percent in the past four weeks in five of the six World Health Organization regions, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said. 

While Delta is spreading fastly and has shaken many nations, the WHO's emergencies director said that the social distancing guidelines, wearing masks, hand hygiene, and avoiding long periods indoors in poorly ventilated, busy places has still worked in bring the transmission under control. 

"They (COVID prevention measures) are stopping the Delta strain, especially when you add in vaccination," Ryan said.

He added, "The virus has got fitter, the virus has got faster. The game plan still works, but we need to implement and execute our game plan much more efficiently and much more effectively then we've ever done before."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet IAS officer Surabhi Gautam, couldn't speak English, quit job at Ratan Tata's company, cracked UPSC, got AIR...

    WhatsApp to roll out 'automatic security code verification' for end-to-end encryption; check details

    Nipah virus explained: As deadly disease flares up, here's how Kerala, Karnataka fighting; top updates here

    Welcome director Anees Bazmee reacts to Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor been replaced in Welcome 3: 'Inke bina main toh...'

    Miss Universe pageant removes age restrictions for contestants, details inside

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

    Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

    Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

    Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

    Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE