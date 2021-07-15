WHO report says Delta variant identified in 111 countries, says in early stages of third wave

In its weekly report issued on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation said that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 has now been identified in 111 countries since first being detected in India and it expects the variant to become globally dominant in coming months.

The viral strain, which is behind the resurgent rise of global cases, has mutated into Delta Plus. The UN health agency said in its report that the highest numbers of new cases were from Brazil, India, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom.

The World Health Organisation reported there were nearly three million COVID-19 cases globally last week, a 10% increase that was accompanied by a 3% rise in deaths, reversing a nine-week trend of declining incidence.

Meanwhile, World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday warned the world about the 'early stages' of COVID-19 third wave amid Delta surge. "Unfortunately...we are now in the early stages of a third wave," he said.

Last week marked the fourth consecutive week of rising cases of COVID-19 globally, with increases recorded in all but one of WHO's six regions. Deaths are also rising again, after 10 weeks of steady decline.

The Alpha variant of COVID-19 has been reported in 178 countries, territories, or areas, while Beta was limited to 123 countries and Gamma in 75 countries, according to the WHO report.

WHO said that the emergence of more transmissible variants in the coming days cannot be dismissed. And those variants will get coupled with the lifting of the restrictions, which will contribute to the rapid surge in cases.

Gamma and Lambda variants have not been found in India, INSACOG said. Lambda, which is assumed to be deadlier than the Delta variant, is found in 29 countries.

In India, several cases of the Kappa variant have been found in the recent few days. Kappa is a variant of interest and is not new. It was found in India at the same time when Delta was found.

However, As Delta Plus may not be more transmissible than the Delta variant, it will not be the reason for a new surge in India.