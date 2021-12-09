WHO recommends criteria for COVID-19 booster dose- Here’s who will need it

Amid rising fears of the Omicron variant spread, many experts and doctors across the globe have recommended the administering of a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, to strengthen the immunity of individuals against the new COVID-19 variant.

Addressing this, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has made a recommendation about who will require a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves against the virus and prevent a potential third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The advisory panel of WHO on Thursday recommended that people who are immunocompromised or received an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine should receive a booster dose to protect against waning immunity.

A meeting was conducted by the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) of the global health body regarding immunization and the requirement of COVID-19 booster shots. After the meeting, the panel advised that people with health issues can opt for the booster dose.

Many countries have been rolling out booster shots, targeting the elderly and people with underlying health issues, but worries about the new, more transmissible Omicron variant have prompted some to expand their use to larger portions of their populations.

Even though WHO has recommended that a certain group of people can get a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the health agency has also said that the priority should be given to administering regular doses of the vaccine to the population first.

Some countries including Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Thailand have been giving a booster shot to those inoculated with Chinese vaccines amid concerns that they may not be as effective against more transmissible coronavirus variants.

The concern regarding the COVID-19 booster shot and immunization of children arose after the Omicron variant spread across the globe, crossing the borders of as many as 57 countries till now. Administrations have started to tighten their international travel guidelines and issue new COVID-19 curbs to tackle the Omicron variant.

(With Reuters inputs)