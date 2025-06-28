World leaders gathered at the World Forum to discuss global issues. But instead of political speeches, it was a short, funny clip of Queen Máxima that caught everyone’s attention.

At the recent NATO summit held in The Hague, a surprising moment from Queen Máxima of the Netherlands stole the spotlight—away from even the world’s top political leaders. The summit was a big occasion for the Netherlands, as it hosted a NATO meeting for the first time. World leaders gathered at the World Forum to discuss global issues. But instead of political speeches, it was a short, funny clip of Queen Máxima that caught everyone’s attention.

In the now-viral video, Queen Máxima can be seen sharing a moment with her husband, King Willem-Alexander, and US President Donald Trump. The King welcomed Trump and asked about his stay at the royal residence, Huis Ten Bosch. Trump replied, “It was great, the house is…” and then stopped mid-sentence as he turned to pose for the camera.

What followed was the highlight of the clip. Queen Máxima, standing right beside them, looked into the camera and made a facial expression that looked just like Trump’s—eyebrows raised and lips pursed. The internet quickly picked up on it, with many viewers calling it a clear (and funny) imitation of Trump.

Social media users flooded the internet with jokes and praise. One person wrote, “She let her intrusive thoughts win, and I respect her for it.” Another said, “I’ve watched this video seven times—it never gets old.” Some even said the moment felt like a scene from the comedy show The Office.

While most people found the queen’s expression hilarious and relatable, a few critics said it was “unroyal” and “inappropriate.” Still, the majority of online reactions were positive, with many praising the Queen for being natural and unfiltered during a formal event.

Who is Queen Máxima?

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in 1971, Queen Máxima became Queen of the Netherlands in 2013 after marrying King Willem-Alexander. She is a former investment banker, fluent in several languages, and well-known for her work in financial inclusion and women’s rights. She also works with the United Nations and is considered one of the world’s most admired royals.