Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

'Probing Indian cough syrup': WHO after 66 children die in Gambia

WHO said it is conducting further investigation with the Indian company and regulatory authorities in India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

'Probing Indian cough syrup': WHO after 66 children die in Gambia
Representational image (Photo: Zee Media Bureau)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a medical product alert on four cough and cold syrups made by the Indian pharma company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, potentially linking it to acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in Gambia.

"WHO has today issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in #Gambia that have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children. The loss of these young lives is beyond heartbreaking for their families," the global health body tweeted on Wednesday quoting WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In another tweet, it said, "The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, in India. WHO is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India."

WHO said it was conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India. Maiden Pharmaceuticals did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(With inputs from Reuters)

READNobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and Barry Sharpless

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
RIP Pele: A look at Brazil football legend's incredible career, World Cup stats, best moments
XXX fame Aabha Paul dances to famous Bollywood songs in sexy videos
Inside Ananya Panday, Zoya Akhtar, and Navya Nanda's New Year vacation in Phuket. See pics
Happy New Year 2023: India welcomes new year with colorful celebrations | In Pics
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Ikka and Seedhe Maut who performed live with MC Stan, know their real names
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Anushka Sharma's sweet gesture as Virat Kohli Slams his 45th ODI century
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.