'Probing Indian cough syrup': WHO after 66 children die in Gambia

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a medical product alert on four cough and cold syrups made by the Indian pharma company, Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, potentially linking it to acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in Gambia.

"WHO has today issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines identified in #Gambia that have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children. The loss of these young lives is beyond heartbreaking for their families," the global health body tweeted on Wednesday quoting WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

In another tweet, it said, "The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, in India. WHO is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India."

WHO said it was conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India. Maiden Pharmaceuticals did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(With inputs from Reuters)

