On the night of June 1, 2001, the entire family of Nepal King Birendra Shah, including Queen Aishwarya and Crown Prince Dipendra, were killed mysteriously.

Who massacred Nepalese King Birendra Shah and many other members of his family in 2001?

Was any member of the royal family behind the curtain?

But why has this question been raised after more than 23 years of the incident when the Royal Palace Narayanhiti was turned into a killing field?

Why has former Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ raised this issue now?

Why did he not order to probe of the Royal Palace massacre when he was the head of the government?

The ball was set rolling by the CPN-Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Friday when he said that the Nepalese people know who is the mastermind behind the royal palace massacre of 2001, in which the entire family of then king Birendra Shah was killed.

Who killed King Birendra, his family?

Prachanda, speaking at a programme organised by his party in Sindhupalchowk district, said, “The palace massacre was carried out by those within the royal family itself.”

“Who had killed his own brother?” Prachanda said, instigating serious accusations on former monarch Gyanendra.

“One who was behind the royal massacre is now talking big things,” he said. “People know very well the mastermind behind the royal massacre,” he said.

Night when Nayaranhiti turned into 'Killing Field'

However, the official probe committee formed after the incident said in its report that then crown prince Dipendra killed his entire family, including the king, queen, brother and sister, before killing himself. The report was dismissed by many at that time.

Will King Gyanendra Shah make a comeback?

Nepal’s former King Gyanendra Shah, 77, on Sunday arrived here amidst tight security, as pro-monarchy activists gathered at the airport to welcome him.

As soon as Gyanendra landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport from Pokhara on board the Simrik Air helicopter, hundreds of loyalists, including leaders and cadres of pro-monarchists Rastriya Prajatantra Party, started chanting slogans in his favour.

The crowd carried placards with slogans such as “We want our King back,” “Abolish federal republican system and reinstate the monarchy,” and “The King and the country are dearer than our life.” Prachanda also accused the former monarch of being involved in gold smuggling and idol theft.

“One who had stolen big idols in the past is now trying to become the king,” said Prachanda. “Don’t think that Nepalese people have forgotten who was involved in gold smuggling in the past,” he claimed.

Will Prachand target King Gyanendra Shah?

Prachanda recalled that when he became the prime minister for the first time, he announced to re-investigate the palace massacre but it could not happen as he had to quit the post within short period.

“If I had completed the five-year tenure as the prime minister, it would be possible to punish the traitor and one who killed his own brother,” he said.

Prachanda warned the former monarch not to show misadventure.

“A federal democratic republic system established with the sacrifice of thousands of people cannot be snatched by taking some 10,000 to 15,000 people on the street,” he said.

