WHO makes BIG statement on Omicron spread rate, says THIS on booster shots

Amid the rising Omicron cases in India and other parts of the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tueaday said that Omicron is spreading at a rate which is faster than the spread rate of any previous variant.

"77 countries have now reported cases of Omicron, and the reality is that Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn’t been detected yet. Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," the WHO chief said in a press conference.

He added that the countries must take steps to prevent the spread of Omicron as vaccines alone cannot help country tide over this crisis.

The WHO chief further said, "We’re concerned that people are dismissing Omicron as mild. Surely, we have learned by now that we underestimate this virus at our peril. Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems."

"It’s not vaccines instead of masks. It’s not vaccines, instead of distancing. It’s not vaccines instead of ventilation or hand hygiene. Do it all. Do it consistently. Do it well," he added.

Commenting on the booster shots, Tedros said that the WHO is not against the idea of booster shots but the WHO is against the inequity. "The emergence of Omicron has prompted some countries to roll out Covid-19 booster programmes for their entire adult populations, even while we lack evidence for the effectiveness of boosters against this variant," Tedros said.