Who is Zubaida Rahman? Wife of ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman, who came to country after 17 years in exile, she is daughter of...

Who is Zubaida Rahman?

Bangladesh Ex-PM Khaleda Zia's son and acting chairperson of BNP Tarique Rahman has ended his 17 year long self imposed exile, after arriving in Dhaka on December 25. This historic homecoming of Rahman, who is decribed as 'crown prince of Dhaka', is crucial as BNP has emerged as the frontrunner in Bangladesh's national elections, scheduled for February 2026, after former PM Sheikh Hasina's Awami league was banned from contesting.

Tarique Rahman landed in Bangladesh's Dhaka and posted on his Facebook, 'Back in Bangladesh skies after 6,314 days!'. He has been living in exile in London for 17 years. Along with him, his wife Dr. Zubaida Rahman, and daughter, Zaima Zarnaz Rahman, also arrived in the country. They first visited the hospital to see Tarique's ailing mother.

Tarique Rahman is the eldest son of former President Ziaur Rahman and three-time Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, while his wife Zubaida Rahman is daughter of Rear Admiral Mahbub Ali Khan, who served as the Chief of the Bangladesh Navy from 1978 to 1984 under President Ziaur Rahman.

Who is Zubaida Rahman?

Zubaida Rahman, 53, was born in Sylhet in 1972. her father, Rear Admiral Mahbub Ali Khan, Chief of the Naval Staff of Bangladesh during the rule of the government of Ziaur Rahman. He served as the Minister of Communications and Agriculture in the government of Hussain Muhammad Ershad.

Zubaida studied medicine Dhaka Medical College. She also topped the Doctor civil Service (BCS) examination and joined as a doctor in public service in 1995. However, she later completed her MSc from Imperial School of London in 2008.

She married Tarique Rahman in 1994, and he couple have a daughter, 30 years old daughter, Zaima Rahman. She has several convictions back home, including a three-year prison term in connection with a corruption case initiated by the Anti Corruption Commission in 2017. Howeverm she was acquitted after being proven innocent.