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Who is Zahra Pezeshkian? Meet Iran President’s daughter spotted exploring Delhi’s BRICS Bazaar

The daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has drawn attention during her Delhi visit after she was spotted exploring the BRICS Bazaar. Let us know more about her.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 07:16 PM IST

Who is Zahra Pezeshkian? Meet Iran President’s daughter spotted exploring Delhi’s BRICS Bazaar
Iran President’s daughter Zahra Pezeshkian in Delhi. (Pic Credits: Instagram/brics2026)
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Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was spotted visiting the BRICS Bazaar in New Delhi on Saturday, exploring stalls showcasing handicrafts, art, and products from BRICS and partner countries. A series of videos of her visit was shared by the official social media handles of the Iranian embassy in India, while her father attended the BRICS Summit, where leaders of the bloc discussed global issues, development, and cooperation among member countries.

 

Who is Zahra Pezeshkian?

 

Zahra Pezeshkian is the only daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. She has a master's degree in chemistry from Iran's Sharif University of Technology and has also worked in the petrochemical sector. She is also touted as a political advisor and is often seen accompanying her father at official events.

 

 

Zahra gets a special welcome at BRICS Bazaar

 

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Kodarma Lok Sabha MP Annapurna Devi shared a series of pictures of herself with Zahra Pezeshkian.

 

In her post on X, she wrote, ''It was a pleasure to welcome Ms. Zahra Pezeshkian, daughter of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to the #BRICSBazaar at the National Crafts Museum, New Delhi. Had the opportunity to show them around the Bazaar and share the rich traditions, art, crafts, and cultural heritage showcased by BRICS member and partner nations.''

 

 

Deets about BRICS Bazaar

 

The BRICS Bazaar is being held at the National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy in New Delhi from September 10 to 15, exhibiting handicrafts, textiles, food products, and other traditional items from BRICS countries and member nations.

 

As one of the activities linked to the BRICS Summit 2026, visitors get a chance to explore the culture and products of participating nations under one roof. Among the country panels are those representing India, Iran, Russia, China, Brazil, Bolivia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Cuba, Belarus, Malaysia, Nigeria, Uganda, and Vietnam.

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