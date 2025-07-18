Who is Yulia Svyrydenko? Ukraine's new PM appointed by Zelenskyy, amid war with Russia, she brokered deal with Trump administration, it was...

In a major reshuffle in five years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yulia Svyryenko, a 29-year-old seasoned economist, as the 19th prime minister of Ukraine. She will replace outgoing Prime Minister Shmyhal.

In a major reshuffle in five years, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Yulia Svyryenko, a 29-year-old seasoned economist, as the 19th prime minister of Ukraine. She will replace outgoing Prime Minister Shmyhal, 49, who has multiple corruption scandals against him. President Zelenskyy has also appointed new deputies Oleksiy Sobolev and Taras Kachka, set to take over as the minister of economy, environment and agriculture and deputy prime minister for European integration. The outgoing Justice Minister Olga Stefanishyna, 39, has ben appointed as the next ambassador to the US. Andrii Sybiha to continue his tenure as foreign Minister. As per reports, Zelensky has appointed his 'loyalists' for these posts.

Who is Yulia Svyrydenko?

Yulia Svyrydenko was born in Chernihiv on December 25, 1985. She graduated in 2008 from the Kyiv National University of Trade and Economic, majoring in Antimonoploy Management. In her early stage of career, she started working in a private firm. She worked as an economist in Ukrainian-Andorran joint venture JSC "AMP". It was in 2011, when she serves as a representative of Chernihiv in Wuxi, China, making her entry into public sector.. She was the only official representative office of a Ukrainian city in China.

In 2015, Yulia shifted to public administration, where first she served as an economic development efforts in the Chernihiv Oblast and later served briefly as Acting Governor of Chernihiv Oblast from July 30 to November 28, 2018. Ukraine President Zelensky brought her into the presidential administration in 2020. She was later appointed as the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economic Development and Trade from November 4, 2021 to till now.

Yulia Svyrydenko as negotiated a deal with US President Donald Trump's administration giving the U.S. preferential access to Ukraine's mineral wealth, as Reuters reported.

On July 14 2025, she has been given the big responsibility to serve as the 19th Prime Minister of war-stricken Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are in a war for more than 3 years. Russian forces are intensifying its attack n Kyiv and air striking on any Ukrainian cities. Ukraine is relying on its growing defense industry, supported by foreign investment.