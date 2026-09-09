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Who is world's highest-paid leader? Not Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping; he gets USD 1 million hike, details here

Singapore will increase pay for political leaders PM Lawrence Wong told parliament Tuesday adding more than 60% to worlds highest ministerial salaries benchmark annual salary rise from Sg$2.2M to Sg$3.6M ministers get Sg$1.80M to Sg$2.88M donate increase good causes

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 11:23 AM IST

Who is world's highest-paid leader? Not Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping; he gets USD 1 million hike, details here
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Singapore will increase pay for political leaders, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong told parliament on Tuesday, adding more than 60 per cent to what are already the world's highest ministerial salaries.

The affluent city-state has justified high-end salaries for its political leaders, arguing they attract talent and ensure good governance. The issue is nevertheless politically sensitive, with cabinet members' income far exceeding that of most ordinary citizens.

PM salary to rise from Sg$2.2M to Sg$3.6M, ministers up to Sg$2.88M

Wong said the revision would see his benchmark annual salary rise from Sg$2.2 million ($1.7 million) to Sg$3.6 million.

The deputy prime minister's benchmark would rise from Sg$1.87 million to Sg$3.06 million, while cabinet ministers will get between Sg$1.80 million and Sg$2.88 million, depending on seniority and weight of portfolio.

Wong said he planned to donate the entire increase to "suitable good causes" during his term.

Even before the raise, the Singaporean prime minister's paycheck vastly outstripped the wages of many other leaders, including in the United States and other G7 nations.

Political salaries emotive but needed for good leadership: Wong

"Political salaries are a difficult and emotive issue," said Wong, whose long-ruling People's Action Party dominates Singapore's parliament and its 21-member cabinet.

"The sums involved are more than what most citizens earn, so I understand why Singaporeans scrutinise them closely, and why many feel strongly about the matter," he said.

However, the issue is "ultimately about whether Singapore will continue to have the quality of political leadership we need to take our country forward" in the decades ahead, said Wong.

"Our starting point is this: good government depends on good leadership," he said.

The Southeast Asian nation, which last adjusted ministerial salaries 15 years ago, is regularly ranked among the world's least corrupt countries.

Wong said the pay raises were recommended by an independent committee, adding that existing office holders would not be moved immediately to the new benchmarks.

They will receive a one-off adjustment of up to 9 per cent from October 15, depending on individual circumstances, including performance.

"Any subsequent changes will be based on individual performance and responsibilities," said Wong.

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