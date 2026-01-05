Who is William Defoor? Man who attacked residence of US President JD Vance, here's all we know so far

AR Rahman celebrates birthday at Moonwalk audio launch, Prabhu Deva shares glimpses of 'musical evening'; see viral pics
WORLD
In the shocking incident of US Vice President JD Vance's house attack, the authorities detained a man on Monday. They said that he caused property damage to the US Vice President's residence. According to media reports, many windows were destroyed with broken glass on the ground.
William Defoor is a 26-year-old man from Hyde Park who already has multiple charges including criminal damaging, criminal trespass, obstructing official business and felony vandalism on him. As per an arrest report, the security agents saw Defoor entering the property and damaging four windows and a vehicle belonging to the vice president. When officers advised him of his rights, he responded, “I don’t know.”
The US Secret Service said that their agents guarding Vance's home, located east of downtown Cincinnati, detained him after midnight, according to agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi who emailed the information in a statement to The Associated Press. The service contacted Cincinnati police at 12:15 am after seeing someone “running eastbound,” a dispatcher told FOX19 NOW.
The secret service agents said that they heard a loud noise at the home around midnight and caught the man who, in an attempt to enter the house, had broken a window with a hammer, as reported by AP. They also said that the culprit had damaged a vehicle of the Secret Service while on his way up the home's driveway, informed one of the officials.
Some of the major US publications reported that many windows were destroyed with broken glass on the ground.
The law enforcement agencies have launched an immediate investigation into the incident. As per a report by CNN, the family of the US Vice President was unhurt as the members were not at home at the time of the incident.