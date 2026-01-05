FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

AR Rahman celebrates birthday at Moonwalk audio launch, Prabhu Deva shares glimpses of 'musical evening'; see viral pics

US Vice President JD Vance breaks silence over attack on Cincinnati home, ‘a crazy person...’

India issues travel advisory for Iran amid protests, urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel

Who is William Defoor? Man who attacked residence of US President JD Vance, here's all we know so far

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get direct LINK to check here

Who is Hardik Kothiya, new judge on Shark Tank India? Know his net worth, business and more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru turn hosts, Tamannaah Bhatia joins their intimate get-together, see viral pics

Jaaved Jaferi makes BIG statement on dance reality shows, reveals where it lacks: 'All look like...'

Hema Malini finally reveals why two separate prayer meets were held for Dharmendra: 'Yeh humare ghar ka personal...'

Bihar BSEB STET 2025 exam results OUT on bsebstet.com, check step-by-step guide to download here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AR Rahman celebrates birthday at Moonwalk audio launch, Prabhu Deva shares glimpses of 'musical evening'; see viral pics

AR Rahman celebrates birthday at Moonwalk audio launch, see viral pics

Who is William Defoor? Man who attacked residence of US President JD Vance, here's all we know so far

Who is William Defoor? Man who attacked residence of US President JD Vance, here

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get direct LINK to check here

EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is William Defoor? Man who attacked residence of US President JD Vance, here's all we know so far

In the shocking incident of US Vice President JD Vance's house attack, the authorities detained a man on Monday. They said that he caused property damage to the US Vice President's residence. According to media reports, many windows were destroyed with broken glass on the ground.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 09:22 PM IST

Who is William Defoor? Man who attacked residence of US President JD Vance, here's all we know so far
US Secret Service detained a man who attacked US VP JD Vance's house
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In the shocking incident of US Vice President JD Vance's house attack, the authorities detained a man on Monday. They said that he caused property damage to the US Vice President's residence. 

Who is William Defoor?

William Defoor is a 26-year-old man from Hyde Park who already has multiple charges including criminal damaging, criminal trespass, obstructing official business and felony vandalism on him. As per an arrest report, the security agents saw Defoor entering the property and damaging four windows and a vehicle belonging to the vice president. When officers advised him of his rights, he responded, “I don’t know.”

How did US Secret Service caught JD Vance's house attacker?

The US Secret Service said that their agents guarding Vance's home, located east of downtown Cincinnati, detained him after midnight, according to agency spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi who emailed the information in a statement to The Associated Press. The service contacted Cincinnati police at 12:15 am after seeing someone “running eastbound,” a dispatcher told FOX19 NOW. 

The secret service agents said that they heard a loud noise at the home around midnight and caught the man who, in an attempt to enter the house, had broken a window with a hammer, as reported by AP.  They also said that the culprit had damaged a vehicle of the Secret Service while on his way up the home's driveway, informed one of the officials.

Some of the major US publications reported that many windows were destroyed with broken glass on the ground.  

The law enforcement agencies have launched an immediate investigation into the incident. As per a report by CNN, the family of the US Vice President was unhurt as the members were not at home at the time of the incident. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
AR Rahman celebrates birthday at Moonwalk audio launch, Prabhu Deva shares glimpses of 'musical evening'; see viral pics
AR Rahman celebrates birthday at Moonwalk audio launch, see viral pics
US Vice President JD Vance breaks silence over attack on Cincinnati home, ‘a crazy person...’
US Vice President JD Vance breaks silence over attack on Cincinnati home, ‘a cra
India issues travel advisory for Iran amid protests, urges citizens to avoid non-essential travel
India issues travel advisory for Iran amid protests, urges citizens to avoid non
Who is William Defoor? Man who attacked residence of US President JD Vance, here's all we know so far
Who is William Defoor? Man who attacked residence of US President JD Vance, here
EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get direct LINK to check here
EMRS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025, response sheet released at nests.tribal.gov.in; get
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement