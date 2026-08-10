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Who is Will Scharf, Trump’s pick for new White House Counsel?

Will Scharf is an American lawyer and political adviser who is currently serving as White House staff secretary in President Donald Trump’s second administration. From September 1, he will serve as Trump's senior legal adviser on presidential and administration-related legal matters.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 10, 2026, 07:51 AM IST

Who is Will Scharf, Trump’s pick for new White House Counsel?
Who is Will Scharf, Trump’s pick for new White House Counsel?(Source: Representative iimage/filephoto0
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US President Donald Trump on Sunday appointed staff secretary Will Scharf as the new White House counsel and assistant to the president. He succeeded David Warrington, who is set to move to the private sector. 

Trump announced the decision in a post on Truth Social, saying Scharf will take charge as Assistant to the President and White House Counsel from September 1.

 "It is my Great Honour to announce that, effective September 1st, Will Scharf will become Assistant to the President and White House Counsel, replacing a man, David Warrington, who has done a truly outstanding job as White House Counsel and, before that, for my Presidential Campaign. David will be going on to the Private Sector," Trump said.

Who is Will Scharf?

Will Scharf is an American lawyer and political adviser who is currently serving as White House staff secretary in President Donald Trump’s second administration. From September 1, he will serve as Trump's senior legal adviser on presidential and administration-related legal matters.

Born in New York in 1986, he graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University with a degree in history in 2008 and earned his law degree from Harvard Law School in 2011. He later clerked for a federal appeals court judge and worked in private practice. He entered politics in 2015, serving as a policy adviser to Missouri gubernatorial candidates Catherine Hanaway and later Eric Greitens. Subsequently, he worked on Supreme Court confirmation campaigns, and in 2020 he joined the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri as a federal prosecutor in the violent crimes unit.

In 2023, he launched a Republican campaign for Missouri attorney general and joined Donald Trump’s legal team, including during Trump’s Supreme Court appeal on presidential immunity. He lost the Republican primary in 2024.

Trump later appointed Scharf as White House staff secretary in 2025, where he handled presidential documents and executive orders. He was also appointed chair of the National Capital Planning Commission in July 2025.

Trump praises Will Scharf


Trump said Scharf had done an "amazing job" in his current role. "Will has done an amazing job in his current role as White House Staff Secretary, and has also served as Chairman of the National Capital Planning Commission. I know Will well! He previously represented me in numerous cases, including at the Supreme Court, during the Biden Administration's corrupt and illegal campaign of Weaponization. He also previously served as a Federal Prosecutor, worked as an attorney in private practice, clerked for two Federal Appeals Court Judges, and was a top student at both Princeton University and Harvard Law School," he said.

Trump described Scharf as "Tough, Strong, and Smart! He also loves our Country, and respects the Law. Will Scharf will do a great job as White House Counsel!"

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