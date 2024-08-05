Twitter
Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

Whats's happening in Bangladesh? Real reasons behind Bangladesh crisis

Days after UPSC cancels Puja Khedkar's candidature, ex-IAS trainee officer makes big move

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV revealed in India: Check specs, features of Tata Curvv rival

Meet four heirs to Gautam Adani's Rs1792680 crore business empire, two are his sons and two are....

World

Who is Waqar-uz-Zaman, Bangladesh Army chief, who will help form interim govt after PM Hasina's resignation?

Bangladesh Army chief Waqar-uz-Zaman confirmed that Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her post and soon an interim government will be formed, PTI reports.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 04:04 PM IST

Who is Waqar-uz-Zaman, Bangladesh Army chief, who will help form interim govt after PM Hasina's resignation?
In a surprising turn of events, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reportedly resigned and fled to India amid violent protests taking place in the country that has killed at least three hundred people.

Bangladesh Army chief Waqar-uz-Zaman confirmed that Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her post and soon an interim government will be formed, PTI reports.

He also said that he met political leaders and told them the army will take over responsibility for law and order.

Waqar-uz-Zaman is the four-star general of the Bangladesh Army and the current Chief of Army Staff (CAS) of the Bangladesh Army since 23 June 2024. 

Before taking his current position as Chief of Air Staff (CAS), he honed his leadership skills as the Chief of General Staff (CGS) with the Bangladesh Army. Previously he served as the 15th Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division.

Last month, at least 150 people were killed and thousands injured in violent confrontations by student groups protesting against reserved quotas in government jobs.

Last month, at least 150 people were killed and thousands injured in violent confrontations by student groups protesting against reserved quotas in government jobs.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
