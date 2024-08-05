Who is Waqar-uz-Zaman, Bangladesh Army chief, who will help form interim govt after PM Hasina's resignation?

Bangladesh Army chief Waqar-uz-Zaman confirmed that Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her post and soon an interim government will be formed, PTI reports.

In a surprising turn of events, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reportedly resigned and fled to India amid violent protests taking place in the country that has killed at least three hundred people.

He also said that he met political leaders and told them the army will take over responsibility for law and order.

Waqar-uz-Zaman is the four-star general of the Bangladesh Army and the current Chief of Army Staff (CAS) of the Bangladesh Army since 23 June 2024.

Before taking his current position as Chief of Air Staff (CAS), he honed his leadership skills as the Chief of General Staff (CGS) with the Bangladesh Army. Previously he served as the 15th Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division.

Last month, at least 150 people were killed and thousands injured in violent confrontations by student groups protesting against reserved quotas in government jobs.

