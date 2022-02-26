Headlines

Who is Volodymyr Zelensky, the President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky announced his candidacy for the Ukrainian presidential election opposite Petro Poroshenko in 2019.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 26, 2022, 09:33 PM IST

Amid the Russian invasion that took place on February 24, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky is emerging as a hero who is standing by his country and citizens without fear. 

The 44-year-old Zelensky is currently trying to gather help from other countries to counter Russia's President Vladimir Putin. 

For many who are unaware, Volodymyr Zelensky was way popular before he entered politics He began his career as a comedian and went on to become an actor and then a politician by chance. While many on the internet are impressed with his patriotism and courage to stand up against Putin and his army, others are questioning his capabilities as the president of Ukraine since he has very little experience in what he is doing. 

Born to Jewish parents in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky graduated from Kyiv National Economic University with a law degree. However, he didn't pursue that further. Instead, it was the comedian in him that turned out to be his calling. 

Zelensky participated in many competitive comedy shows as a young artist and later, went on and co-founded a TV production company in 2003 that he named Kvartal 95, it was also the name of his comedy team. 

The company produced films, cartoons, and TV shows like Love in the Big City (2009) and Rzhevsky Versus Napoleon (2012). But what became a turning point for Zelensky's career was his appearance in the famous 'Servant of the People', in which he played the role of President of Ukraine. 

'Servant of the People' aired exactly a year after Ukraine’s pro-Russian President, Viktor Yanukovych, was ousted after months of protests. The series aired from 2015 to 2019 and was immensely popular. 

It was in 2019, that Zelensky announced his candidacy for the Ukrainian presidential election opposite Petro Poroshenko, who was president at the time and a businessman. 

To his surprise, he won the election by 73.2 per cent of the vote in the second round, defeating Poroshenko. He was popular with the masses and presented himself as a person who was anti-establishment and anti-corruption.

Zelensky, as president dealt with the lifting of legal immunity for members of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent economic recession, and some progress in tackling corruption.

Currently, he is facing a Russian invasion of Ukraine and promises to be there for his people by posting messages on social media. 

