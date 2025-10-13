Who is Vinod Sekhar? Indian-origin Malaysian businessman attacked in London, but THIS 'lioness' stepped in to save his life...

This Indian-origin Malaysian businessman was attacked last week in London by two unidentified miscreants. Read here to find out what exactly happened.

The chairman and chief executive of Petra Group, Vinod Sekhar, recently had a terrifying experience in London, where he was attacked by two unidentified men. The incident occurred outside his daughter's apartment near Battersea Power Station, and Sekhar suffered minor injuries, including bruising and bleeding.

Sekhar's took to his Facebook account, to share about the attack. He told what happened last week in London when he and his family had returned to his daughter's apartment after a day spent at Oxford. As he parked and stepped out of the car, two men suddenly appeared and started attacking him. They managed to tear his watch off his wrist during the assault, and Sekhar suffered minor injuries, including bruising and bleeding.

What exactly happened?

Taking to his Facebook he wrote, "Last Saturday night in London, I was reminded how fragile security can be — and how precious life truly is."

"But as I parked and stepped out of the car, two men suddenly appeared. They rushed at me, smothered me, hit me a few times on the chest and thighs, and tore the watch off my wrist. I tried to hold on but couldn’t — my post transplant medication and health simply didn’t allow it," he added

Vinod Sekhar's wife's bravery

The Indian-origin Malaysian businessman then mention his wife, Winy Yeap, played an important role in foiling the attack. She jumped in to save her husband, swinging her bag and shouting at the attackers, who were possibly deterred by her bravery. Sekhar praised his wife's fearless and protective nature, saying she acted like a "lioness" in that moment.

“And then, like the lioness she’s always been, my wife jumped in — swinging her bag, shouting at them, fearless and protective,” Sekhar revealed. “In that moment, the muggers fled on electric Lime bikes. I was bruised, bleeding lightly (thanks to the blood thinners it looked worse than it was), but relatively unscathed.”

What happened after Vinod Sekhar was attacked?

The London Metropolitan police arrived minutes later, and Sekhar was grateful for their prompt response. One of the police officers told him that he was a lucky man, as the attackers would have stabbed him if he had held on to his watch. Sekhar reflected on the incident and expressed his gratitude for the safety and security of his hometown, Kuala Lumpur, compared to London.

London vs Kuala Lumpur

In his Facebook post, Sekhar contrasted the safety of Kuala Lumpur with the incident he experienced in London. He described Kuala Lumpur as one of the safest, warmest, and most vibrant cities in the world, where kindness still outweighs cruelty. He also shared a word of advice for tourists, cautioning them to be careful when traveling and not to wear expensive accessories that draw attention.

Vinod Sekhar's message for tourists

Sekhar advised tourists to be vigilant when traveling, especially in unfamiliar cities. He warned them not to wear expensive watches or carry flashy bags, and to let go of their valuables if they are under attack. "When you travel — to London or anywhere — be careful. Don’t wear expensive watches, carry flashy bags, or assume the streets are as safe as they look. And if something like this happens to you, let it go. A watch, a wallet, a phone — these are replaceable. Your life, your loved ones, your friends are not," he wrote on Facebook.