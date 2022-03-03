Who is Viktor Yanukovych? Putin's pick for Ukraine president after Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Fugitive former Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych is currently in Minsk, and the Kremlin is currently preparing him for a special operation, according to Ukrainian intelligence. According to one scenario, the Kremlin will try to declare him the "President of Ukraine" there, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Who is Viktor Yanukovych?

Viktor Yanukovych was the former president of Ukraine.

Victor Yanukovych was ousted in 2014 after his government was overthrown following the Maidan Revolution.

Yanukovych then made his way to Russia, where he continues to live in exile under the protection of the Kremlin.

Read | Former president Viktor Yanukovych to be Vladimir Putin’s top pick as new head of Ukraine?

The Kyiv Independent, while citing a report by the Ukrayinska Pravda, an online newspaper, said that the former Russian president is being prepared by the Kremlin for a special occasion. The tweet by the news agency says, “Putin wants to reinstate Yanukovych as president of Ukraine.”

The news report further cited Ukrainian Intelligence and said that the Russian government, led by Vladimir Putin, could be preparing for an informational operation or action for Yanukovych’s return to Ukraine or to publish an appeal on his behalf to the Ukrainian people in the near future.

(With agency inputs)