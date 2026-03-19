Who is Vikram Doraiswami? Ex-journalist appointed Ambassador to Beijing amid US-Iran War, will India-China ties improve?

India has appointed Vikram Doraiswami as its next ambassador to China amid efforts to rebuild ties after the LAC standoff.

India has named senior diplomat Vikram Doraiswami as its next ambassador to China, signalling a key move at a time when both nations are working to stabilise ties following years of military tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

A Strategic Appointment

Currently serving as India’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Doraiswami is expected to take up his new role in Beijing soon. The Ministry of External Affairs announced his appointment, highlighting his extensive diplomatic experience across multiple strategic regions.

He will succeed Pradeep Rawat, who played a significant role in easing tensions between India and China after a prolonged military standoff in eastern Ladakh that lasted over four years and ended in October 2023.

India-China Relations on the Mend

Doraiswami’s appointment comes at a crucial juncture, as New Delhi and Beijing cautiously rebuild ties. In recent months, both countries have taken steps to restore normalcy, including resuming direct flights, easing visa restrictions, and restarting the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

The new envoy is expected to further strengthen diplomatic engagement and maintain stability along the sensitive border.

A Distinguished Diplomatic Career

A former journalist, Doraiswami joined the Indian Foreign Service in the early 1990s and has since held several key positions. His early overseas postings included Hong Kong—where he learned Mandarin—and Beijing, giving him valuable experience in dealing with China.

He has served as India’s ambassador to Uzbekistan and South Korea, and as High Commissioner to Bangladesh between 2020 and 2022. During his tenure in Dhaka, he was noted for engaging with a wide political spectrum under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.

In London, Doraiswami played a crucial role in strengthening India-UK ties, addressing concerns related to extremist activities, and advancing negotiations for a free trade agreement concluded in July 2025.

Experience in Key Policy Roles

At the headquarters level, Doraiswami has handled important assignments, including work related to the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Indo-Pacific division. He also served in the Prime Minister’s Office as private secretary to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

His wide-ranging experience across diplomacy, policy, and international negotiations is expected to play a vital role in managing one of India’s most complex bilateral relationships.

Likely Successor in London

Meanwhile, P Kumaran, currently Secretary (East) in the foreign ministry, is widely seen as the frontrunner to take over as India’s next High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Doraiswami’s move to Beijing underscores India’s intent to deploy seasoned diplomats in strategically sensitive postings as it navigates evolving geopolitical challenges.