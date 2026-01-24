Who is Vijay Kumar? Main suspect in killing of wife, three relatives, including one Indian national in US' Georgia over family dispute

Did Vishal Bhardwaj revive Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan's shelved film Sapna Didi to make O'Romeo? Filmmaker breaks silence
WORLD
In a shocking incident from US, an Indian national and his three relatives were shot dead over alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia on Friday. The main suspect is identified as Vijay Kumar. Who is Vijay Kumar and what was his motive?
In a shocking incident from US, an Indian national and his three relatives were shot dead over alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia on Friday. The main suspect is identified as Vijay Kumar. Vijay Kumar, 51, is a resident of Atlanta. He is alleged to shoot his wife, Meenu Dogra, 43, and three relatives, Gourav Kumar, 33, Nidhi Chander, 37, and Harish Chander, 38, all residents of Lawrenceville.
As per reports, Vijay Kumar, his wife Meenu Dogra were engaged in an argument and travelled to a residence of their other three relatives, with their 12-year old child. Two more children were living at the residence.
All three children, aged 10 to 12, were 'hidden' inside the home during the shooting incident in Lawrenceville city. The 12-year-old managed to call 911, after which officers reached their location. No children has sustain any injuries.
The motive behind the killing is unknown and police is investigating the matter.
The Consulate General of India in Atlanta, expressing grief over the shooting, said the alleged shooter has been arrested. In a post on X, it wrote, 'We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family.'