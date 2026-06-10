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Who Is Vibhav Altekar? Indian-origin engineer behind rescue effort after Apache attack at Strait of Hormuz

After Iranian drones downed US’ Apache helicopter a US Navy drone boat, rescue the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft. The Texas-based company which developed the boat is co-founded by Indian American Vibhav Altekar.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 03:37 PM IST

Who Is Vibhav Altekar? Indian-origin engineer behind rescue effort after Apache attack at Strait of Hormuz
Who Is Vibhav Altekar? Indian-origin engineer behind rescue effort after Apache attack at Strait of Hormuz
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After Iranian drones downed US’ Apache helicopter a US Navy drone boat, rescue the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft. The Texas-based company which developed the boat is co-founded by Indian American Vibhav Altekar.  

How were Apache’s pilots rescued?  

As part of the rescue mission, the US military used an unmanned maritime vessel, which is a first of its kind, with a pilot (a human operator) maneuvering the vessel distantly to recover personnel at sea. 

How powerful is Corsair drone boat? 

The drone boat used for the rescue operation is Corsair, which the US Armed Forces have been using for the last few years, and is developed by Saronic Technologies. Corsair, which is 24-foot-long, operates on diesel fuel and has the capability of traveling at speeds of up to 35 knots and has a range of over 1,000 nautical miles. The boat is also said to be powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and is able to carry a load of up to 1,000 pounds. 

The boat comes under the US Navy’s Task Force 59, which is responsible for overseeing uncrewed vessels and other drones powered by AI. Such military assets have been pushed by the Pentagon with an aim to expand unmanned vehicles along with traditional assets. 

Who is Vibhav Altekar? 

Altekar is the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with Saronic, who has studied electrical engineering at the University of California. According to his bio on the company's website, Altekar is responsible for the development of the company's autonomous systems and software architecture. 

The website also says that Altekar also leads Forward Deployed Engineering, Product, and Special Programs as well as Software department, closely working with cross-disciplinary teams across perception, navigation, machine learning, command and control, and systems integration. 

Altekar is a distinguished perception engineer who has expertise in the field of autonomous systems and maritime technology. He has worked a major part of his career in industry driving advancements in the US Department of Defence technology.  

As one of the earliest engineers at Anduril, he led engineering efforts across multiple programmes, including the Royal Australian Navy's Ghost Shark drone submarine.

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