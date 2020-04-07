WHO is 'very China-centric', gave us faulty advice: US President Donald Trump

President of the United States Donald Trump on Tuesday accused the World Health Organisation (WHO) of being 'over-friendly' with China depite being largely funded by the US.

In a tweet, Trump said that the health agency gave a bad recommendation to it regarding opening its borders to China.

"The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation?" he said in the tweet.

The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look. Fortunately I rejected their advice on keeping our borders open to China early on. Why did they give us such a faulty recommendation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2020

Cases of coronavirus have been rising rapidly in the US and it is now the most affected country. According to data from the Jon Hopkins University, a total of 3,78,219 cases have been reported from the US so far while 11,830 people have lost their lives.

Of this, 3,485 deaths are from New York alone.

Earlier today, Trump said that he would be surprised if India did not allow the export of Hydroxychloroquine tablets to the United States and there may be retaliation if the supply is not allowed.

"I spoke to him (PM Modi), Sunday morning and I said we appreciate it that you are allowing our supply to come out, if he doesn't allow it to come out, that would be okay, but of course, there may be retaliation, why wouldn't there be?" Trump said when asked about the supply of Hydroxychloroquine from India.

Last week, Trump said that he had sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the sale of Hydroxychloroquine tablets, a decades-old malaria drug, as scientists explore its use in the treatment of COVID-19.