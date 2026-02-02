FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Veerabhadran Ramanathan? 82-year-old Indian-origin climate scientist wins ‘Nobel of Geosciences’

Indian-origin climate scientist Veerabhadran Ramanathan has won the 2026 Crafoord Prize in Geosciences for his groundbreaking research on super-pollutants and atmospheric brown clouds.

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 02, 2026, 11:11 AM IST

Who is Veerabhadran Ramanathan? 82-year-old Indian-origin climate scientist wins ‘Nobel of Geosciences’
Indian-origin climate scientist Veerabhadran Ramanathan has been awarded the 2026 Crafoord Prize in Geosciences by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. Often regarded as the 'Nobel of Geosciences,' the prize recognises his groundbreaking research on super-pollutants and atmospheric brown clouds, which has significantly advanced the understanding of global warming.

Revolutionary Discovery on Heat-Trapping Chemicals

Ramanathan, 82, first made a landmark discovery in 1975 while working at NASA. He found that chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), commonly used in aerosols and refrigeration, trap heat in the atmosphere up to 10,000 times more effectively than carbon dioxide. 'Until 1975, we thought global warming was mainly from Carbon dioxide. I was shocked at the capacity of technology and human beings to change the environment,' he told the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

This revelation reshaped the scientific approach to climate change and influenced subsequent international policies.

Indian Roots Shape Global Climate Studies

Born in Madurai and raised in Chennai, Ramanathan began his career as an engineer in a refrigerator factory in Secunderabad, where he first handled CFCs. He went on to earn degrees from Annamalai University and the Indian Institute of Science. His heritage influenced his participation in the Indian Ocean Experiment (INDOEX), which identified atmospheric brown clouds over South Asia. The study demonstrated the link between regional air pollution, a weakened Indian Monsoon, and the accelerated melting of Himalayan glaciers, highlighting the global implications of local emissions.

Distinguished Academic and Global Advisor

Currently, Ramanathan serves as Distinguished Professor Emeritus at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego. Over the decades, he has advised world leaders and even the Vatican on climate ethics. His research underpins major international treaties, including the Montreal Protocol, which has prevented millions of tons of harmful emissions from entering the atmosphere.

Crafoord Prize and Recognition

The Crafoord Prize carries a cash award of 8 million Swedish kronor (around USD 900,000) and a gold medal. The award ceremony will take place during Crafoord Days in Stockholm and Lund in May 2026, honouring Ramanathan’s decades-long contributions to geoscience and climate research.

With his pioneering work on super-pollutants, atmospheric brown clouds, and climate policy, Veerabhadran Ramanathan has not only deepened scientific understanding but also shaped global action against climate change.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
