Who is Vaibhav Taneja? Donald Trump gives him THIS responsibility in America Party..., he has roots in Indian city of...

Elon Musk's friend-turned-foe, Donald Trump, is not happy with the formation of the America Party. Questioning the formation of a new political party and breaking the traditional mould of the two-party system, the US President has slammed it as "ridiculous".
The US may undergo a paradigm shift in its politics with the formation of the America Party, making it a three-party political system. As the political dynamics are poised to witness a sea-change, a US citizen of Indian origin will be the driving force. After announcing the formation of the America Party, Elon Musk has named Vaibhav Taneja, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Tesla, as its Treasurer and Custodian of Records. The billionaire tech entrepreneur took to X, saying the newly-launched party aimed to "give Americans their freedom back" and challenge what he called the country's "one-party system".
A seasoned financial executive and the current CFO at Tesla, Vaibhav Taneja is a commerce graduate from the University. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). After beginning his professional career at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in India, he moved to the US in 1999. Taneja joined SolarCity Corporation, a solar energy company, as part of its finance and accounting team in March 2016. The Indian-origin CA moved up the ranks quickly and became Tesla’s Chief Accounting Officer in 2019. He took over as Chief Financial Officer of the EV major in 2023.
A true professional, Vaibhav Taneja has more than 17 years of experience. He has worked across sectors such as technology, retail, and telecom. He is well-versed in US GAAP, SEC filings, and financial audits. He has helped companies streamline operations, ensure compliance, and reduce revenue leakage.
However, Elon Musk's friend-turned-foe is not happy with the development. Questioning the formation of a new political party and breaking the traditional mould of the two-party system, President Donald Trump slammed it as "ridiculous". Branding the SpaceX and Tesla tycoon a "TRAIN WRECK" who had gone "off the rails", Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, "It's always been a two-party system, and I think starting a third party just adds to confusion. Third parties have never worked. So he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous."