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Who is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Norway-wanted fraudster seen with JD Vance in Pakistan

Umar Farooq Zahoor, a businessman wanted in Norway for fraud and money laundering, is seen with US officials in Pakistan.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 21, 2026, 02:04 PM IST

Who is Umar Farooq Zahoor? Norway-wanted fraudster seen with JD Vance in Pakistan
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On April 11, 2025, US Vice President JD Vance's visit to Islamabad for peace talks with Iran took a surprising turn when a viral video surfaced showing him being introduced to Umar Farooq Zahoor, a businessman wanted in Norway for multi-million-dollar fraud. Zahoor's presence alongside high-ranking US officials has sparked considerable controversy, shedding light on his complex and controversial past.

The Dual Narrative: A Fugitive in Norway, a Celebrated Investor in Pakistan

Umar Farooq Zahoor's life story is marked by two contrasting realities. In Norway, he is considered a fugitive, linked to serious financial crimes, while in Pakistan, he is hailed as a successful businessman who has played a significant role in facilitating foreign investments. This stark difference in perceptions has raised many eyebrows, particularly when Zahoor was seen interacting with US officials.

Allegations and Legal Battles in Norway and Switzerland

Zahoor’s troubles began in Norway, where he was convicted in 2003 for gross embezzlement involving his family-run travel agency. However, his more serious allegations stem from a major fraud case involving Nordea Bank, where more than 60 million Norwegian kroner were allegedly siphoned off. Despite repeated calls for his arrest, Zahoor has denied the charges, claiming he left Norway in 2005 and has not returned since.

In Switzerland, Zahoor was implicated in a fraudulent bank scheme in Zurich, reportedly involving a loss of USD 20 million. However, no direct charges were filed against him, and the case was eventually dropped due to time constraints. Despite these issues, Zahoor has continued to evade serious legal repercussions in both countries, contributing to his controversial image.

Zahoor’s Rise in Pakistan: From Businessman to State Honours

In stark contrast to his European reputation, Zahoor has established himself as an influential figure in Pakistan. Known for facilitating over USD 700 million in foreign direct investments across key sectors like infrastructure, IT, and energy, Zahoor has gained recognition from the Pakistani government. In 2022, he was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's second-highest civilian honour, for his contributions to the country’s economic growth.

Zahoor's role in the Toshakhana corruption case, which led to the jailing of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, has further solidified his standing in Pakistan. His whistleblowing actions in the case, which involved the sale of state gifts, earned him additional praise from officials and the media.

The Ongoing Questions: Why Was Zahoor with US Officials?

Zahoor’s appearance at the meeting between US officials and Pakistani representatives has raised questions about his role and access. Was he there in a personal capacity or as part of an official delegation? What remains clear is that a man wanted by Norwegian authorities for aggravated fraud and money laundering was seen engaging with top US figures, including Vice President JD Vance and US envoy Steve Witkoff.

Conclusion: A Businessman Divided by Two Worlds

The story of Umar Farooq Zahoor underscores the complexities of international business and the blurred lines between success and scandal. While he continues to face legal challenges in Europe, Zahoor's standing in Pakistan remains largely unaffected, where he is viewed as an asset to the economy. This contrast leaves many questioning how Zahoor navigates the sharp divide between being a wanted fugitive in one country and a celebrated investor in another.

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