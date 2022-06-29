Who is UK socialite Ghislaine Maxwell? Know why she has been jailed in sex trafficking case

Photo - Reuters

A court in New York sentenced United Kingdom socialite Ghislaine Maxwell to 20 years of imprisonment for her involvement in a sex trafficking case, where she reportedly used to help deceased financer Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls.

With the jail term slapped on her in the sex trafficking case, 60-year-old Maxwell is slated to spend the majority of the rest of her life in prison. Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted in the case last year with five out of six counts against her, most major of all being a charge of sex trafficking.

Maxwell’s lawyers requested the Manhattan court bench for leniency to no avail, as judge Alison Nathan decided to hand out the sentence that was suggested by the US Probation Office. The prosecutors had asked the court for a sentence of 30 to 55 years, as per AFP reports.

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Ghislaine Maxwell is the Oxford-educated daughter of late British press baron Robert Maxwell. Holding a massive education portfolio, Maxwell became a prominent name in the socialite scene in London over the last few decades.

Maxwell worked for her father Robert will 1991, after which she moved to New York and started a romantic relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. She also founded a non-profit group for the protection of oceans, leaving her mark as a socialite.

Maxwell’s partner Jeffrey Epstein was convicted of sexual abuse in 2008, after which he was imprisoned. After several years of investigations against the charges filed against Epstein, Maxwell was tied to the sex trafficking case and was arrested by United States authorities in 2020.

Currently, Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted on five out of the six counts filed against her, one of which included sex trafficking of a minor girl. She was placed on suicide watch on June 24, just a few days ahead of her sentencing in the case.

The judges on the bench hearing the case were convinced that Maxwell played a major role in sourcing and grooming minor girls for Epstein, who then sexually abused them. Though the defending attorney believed that the socialite “should not be responsible for Epstein’s crimes”, the court believed “Maxwell is an adult who made her own choices.”

