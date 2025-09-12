Who is Tyler Robinson? Man who reportedly shot dead Donald Trump's aide Charlie Kirk

When will India land its next cricket sponsor? IPL chairman breaks silence amid Asia Cup 2025
WORLD
The news comes shortly after United States President Donald Trump announced that the shooting suspect had been caught. Robinson is 22 years old and a Utah local, according to The New York Post. Read on to know more on this.
The man who shot dead conservative influencer Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University in the United States has been identified as Tyler Robinson, according to a report by The New York Post which cited sources. The news comes shortly after US President Donald Trump announced that the shooting suspect had been caught. Robinson is 22 years old and a local of Utah, according to The Post report. Earlier, photos and videos had surfaced showing the shooter escaping the university campus after the firing. Let us tell you more about him here.
In a live TV interview, Trump said: "I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him (the shooting suspect)." The president added: "Somebody who was very close to him turned him in." Trump, 79, said he hoped the shooter would get the death penalty. "I hope he is going to be found guilty and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he didn’t deserve this."
Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old cofounder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated on Wednesday during an event at the Utah Valley University in Orem as he was answering questions. Kirk was hit in the neck and later pronounced dead at a local hospital. The US' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) launched a massive manhunt for the shooter and announced a USD 100,000 reward on information leading to his arrest. Utah Governor Spencer Cox had said the state would be pursuing death penalty for the suspect.