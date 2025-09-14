Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

Who is Tommy Robinson, far-right activist who drew 100,000 people to London rally?

At a "Unite the Kingdom" event led by Robinson, over 100,000 people marched through the heart of London. One of the biggest right-wing audiences Britain has seen in years attended the event, which organizers advertised as a free speech protest.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 08:13 AM IST

Who is Tommy Robinson, far-right activist who drew 100,000 people to London rally?
Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has spent years in and out of prison and courtrooms. On Saturday, he was once again at the centre of attention, leading a mass protest in London.

The “Unite the Kingdom” event, fronted by Robinson, drew more than 100,000 people, one of the largest right-wing gatherings seen in Britain in recent years. Organisers promoted it as a protest for free speech.

Marchers carried wooden crosses, St George’s flags and Union Jacks. Supporters cheered for Robinson while also chanting abuse at Labour leader Keir Starmer. Police reported clashes between Robinson’s followers and a counter-protest of around 5,000 people, organised by Stand Up To Racism. Officers said there were scuffles, assaults and attempts to break through barriers.

Robinson, 41, has built his career on anger. He has spoken openly about his hostility to Islam, immigration, mainstream media, and the police. He has also admitted wasting donations from supporters on alcohol, parties and gambling, despite asking for financial help.

In 2009, Robinson founded the English Defence League (EDL), a street movement often linked with violence and football hooliganism. He quit as leader in 2013, saying the group had become too extreme, but continued as a political activist and online campaigner.

His criminal record includes convictions for violence, contempt of court and mortgage fraud. In 2018, he was jailed for livestreaming outside a trial. More recently, in 2024, he received an 18-month sentence for breaching a High Court order by making false claims about a Syrian refugee. A judge said he had shown “no remorse” and acted in “deliberate and flagrant breach” of the law.

Money troubles have also followed him. Despite receiving thousands of pounds in donations, he was declared bankrupt in 2021 after admitting he gambled away large sums.

Robinson still has a wide reach. Banned from Twitter in 2018, he was reinstated by Elon Musk and now has more than a million followers on X. Supporters see him as a defender of patriotism and free speech. Critics argue he is a dangerous figure who spreads division and hate.

