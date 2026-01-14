FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is TJ Sabula? Suspended Ford autoworker at whom Donald Trump flashed middle finger, mouthed 'F*ck you' after he shouted 'pedophile protector'

US President Donald Trump made obscene gesture to a heckler, who shouted 'pedophile protector' off camera during his visit to a Ford plant in Michigan on Tuesday. But who was the man that made Trump furious?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 11:59 AM IST

US President Donald Trump made obscene gesture to a heckler, who shouted 'pedophile protector' off camera during his visit to a Ford plant in Michigan on Tuesday. In the video from the exchange obtained by celebrity news TMZ, the president responded to the shout, by mouthing the words "f*ck you" twice and then gave the middle finger.

But who was the man that made Trump furious? He was TJ Sabula, who has now been suspended.

Who is TJ Sabula? 

The man who shouted, "pedophile protector" to US President Donald Trump, has been identified as TJ Sabula. TJ Sabula, a 40-year-old man, who worked as an autoworker, has now been suspended from the Ford plant.

Reacting to his suspension, he said that he has "no regrets", but is concerned about his future at the plant. He aid that he sees his suspension as been targeted for 'embarrassing Trump.'

As reported by Washington Post, Sabula reacted and said, "As far as calling him out, definitely no regrets whatsoever." He also said that he was standing roughly 60 feet away from Trump and said the president could hear him "very, very, very clearly."

He also mentioned that he is a political independent person, and has never voted for Trump. However he has supported the Republicans in the past.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump flashed middle finger to heckler? Viral video shows US President making obscene gestures after ‘pedophile protector’ shouts in Michigan, Watch

