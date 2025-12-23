Who is Tarique Rahman? Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s son returning to country after 17 years ahead of elections

Tarique Rahman, son of former PM Khaleda Zia, plans to return to Bangladesh on December 25, 2025, ahead of the General Elections. His return has sparked speculation as Bangladesh faces rising political unrest and violence. Rahman’s role in the BNP’s election campaign is anticipated to be pivotal.

In a significant development ahead of Bangladesh's upcoming General Elections, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia's son, Tarique Rahman, is set to return to the country on December 25, 2025. His return comes at a time of intense political unrest, with protests and shootings shaking the nation. The timing has sparked considerable speculation, particularly with the general elections just around the corner.

The Political Context: Growing Unrest and Violence

Bangladesh has been witnessing rising political tensions, which have been marked by violent incidents and public protests. Recently, the assassination of activist Osman Hadi, a leader of the Inqaib Moncho movement, and the daylight shooting of another political leader from the Jatiya Sramik Shakti in Khulna, have drawn attention to the escalating violence. These incidents have intensified concerns about the state of law and order in the country as it heads toward its general elections.

In addition to these violent events, minority rights groups have raised alarms about religious extremism. The killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Hindu man in Mymensingh, has led to demonstrations in Dhaka, calling for greater protection of religious minorities and condemning the apparent rise in targeted violence against them. The unrest highlights the volatile political climate Tarique Rahman is returning to.

Who is Tarique Rahman?

Tarique Rahman, the eldest son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, has lived in exile in London since 2008. After being arrested in 2007, Rahman was released the following year and travelled abroad for medical treatment with his family. He has since remained in the UK, but his return to Bangladesh has long been a subject of political speculation.

Rahman has been an influential figure in the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and is expected to play a key role in the party’s campaign for the upcoming elections. His homecoming has already prompted the BNP to make special arrangements to welcome him, indicating his prominence within the party.

Why Is Tarique Rahman Returning Now?

The timing of Tarique Rahman’s return has raised questions within political circles, especially with Bangladesh’s General Elections approaching. His mother, Khaleda Zia, who has been the chairperson of the BNP, is currently receiving medical treatment in a Dhaka hospital, which could be another reason for Rahman’s return.

Rahman’s return is widely believed to be strategic, aimed at galvanising support for the BNP during the elections. Reports suggest that the BNP has been preparing to integrate him into the party's electoral strategy, which is expected to be pivotal in the coming months. Rahman’s presence could rally the party's base and attract more attention to the political struggle ahead.

Speculation and Political Arrangements

According to reports from Bangladesh's Prothom Alo, Tarique Rahman has already applied for a travel pass through the Bangladesh High Commission in London. This is seen as a clear indication that his return is imminent and being carefully coordinated.

The political atmosphere in Bangladesh is currently charged, with the return of such a prominent political figure adding further complexity. With Rahman’s return coinciding with a time of political unrest and election preparations, his role is expected to be central in shaping the BNP's campaign strategy. His comeback could potentially change the course of the elections, especially if it strengthens the opposition's position against the current ruling government.

Tarique Rahman’s planned return to Bangladesh is set against a backdrop of rising political tensions, unrest, and a growing concern about violence and religious extremism. His role in the BNP’s campaign could be crucial in the lead-up to the General Elections, and his presence in the country could spark both excitement and controversy. As Bangladesh prepares for one of its most critical elections, all eyes will be on Rahman and the impact his return might have on the country’s political landscape.