Who is Tarique Rahman? Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia’s son, described as 'crown prince' lands in Dhaka, ending 17 years of exile; his historic homecoming is crucial due to...

Violent killings and unrest have engulfed Bangladesh over the killing of radical student leader Osman Hadi, ahead of general elections scheduled for February, since the ousting of ex-PM Sheikh Hasina. Amid this, Tarique Rahman, former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's son and political heir, and the acting chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has landed in Dhaka, and has ended 17 years in self-imposed exile.

The BNP has emerged as the forerunner in the general elections scheduled in February, after the toppling of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government in a student-led violent movement (July Uprising) on August 5, 2024. The arrival of Tarique Rahman in Bangladesh to visit his ailing mother, he can be a major contender against Muhammad Yunus.

Who is Tarique Rahman?

Tarique Rahman is the eldest son of former President Ziaur Rahman and three-time Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. His father, Ziaur Rahman was the founder of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), who was assassinated on May 30, 1981. Tarique's mother, is being treated in a private hospital with multiple health issues.

Tarique Rahman, 60, is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia and currently serves as the BNP’s acting chairman. He is described as the “crown prince” of Bangladeshi politics. He completed his studies in international relations fom University of Dhaka. He entered politics from a young age and rose to prominence in the BNP during his mother's tenure as prime minister in the early 2000s . However, he went into self-imposed exile in London, after the Awami League's landslide victory in the 2008 general election.

Tarique Rahman's father Ziaur Rahman was an influential politicial figure in Bangladesh. He played a major role in Bangladesh's liberation and set up the first civil administration in Roumari, a region reclaimed from Pakistani forces. He was awarded Bangladesh's second-highest gallantry honour, the Bir Uttam for his contributions to the liberation war.