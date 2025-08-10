Who is Tammy Bruce? US President Donald Trump nominates ex-TV host as US deputy representative to UN, calls her 'great patriot...'

US President Donald Trump has nominated 'great patriot' Tammy Bruce as the next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador. Who is Tammy Bruce and what is her current role?

US President Donald Trump has nominated 'great patriot' Tammy Bruce as the next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador. On his Truth Social, Donald Trump announced this nomination, and expressed confidence that she would represent the US 'brilliantly'. Donald Trump wrote, 'I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador. Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job. Tammy Bruce will represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations. Congratulations Tammy!'

Who is Tammy Bruce?

Tammy Bruce is the spokesperson of the US State department and assumed this position in January 2025 at the start of the Trump-Vance administration. According to the State Department, she advises the Secretary of State on all aspects of the Department's press relations and serves as the principal voice on US foreign policy, delivering public briefings and strategic communication on behalf of the Secretary and the Department.

Tammy Bruce is television personality, political commentator, and bestselling author. She holds a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Southern California and was awarded the Spirit of Lincoln Award by the Log Cabin Republicans in 2022. Before joining the administration, Bruce was a Fox News political contributor and commentator for over 20 years and is the author of four New York Times bestselling books focused on political science, philosophy, and cultural critique.

Donald Trump calls Tammy Bruce as 'highly respected...'

Donald Trump has appointed her as State Department Spokesperson after election victory in 2024. She praised her as a "highly respected political analyst" and "one of the strongest Conservative voices" in the country. In a January post on his Truth Social, Trump had written, "It is my great honour to announce that Tammy Bruce will be joining our incredible Nominee for United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, as Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State. Tammy is a highly respected political analyst who understood the power and importance of 'MAGA' early on. She received her Bachelor's Degree in Political Science at the University of Southern California and, after being a liberal activist in the 1990s, saw the lies and fraud of the Radical Left, and quickly became one of the strongest Conservative voices on Radio and Television."

