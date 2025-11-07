Who is Swaranjit Singh Khalsa? Indian-origin man set to serve as first Sikh mayor of Norwich

'Imagine it's a World Cup final...': Irfan Pathan flags major DRS flaw, calls for immediate ICC rule change
WORLD
Swaranjit Singh Khalsa, a 40-year-old native of Punjab's Jalandhar, made history after becoming the first Sikh to be elected as the Mayor of Norwich in the US. A democrat, Khalsa was earlier elected to the city council in 2021. In the latest mayoral polls in Norwich, he defeated the other two candidates - Republican Tracy Gould and independent Marcia Wilbur - to emerge victorious.
Khalsa now represents Norwich, which is home to just other Sikh families. A native of Jalandhar, Swaranjit Singh Khalsa is the son of Parminderpal Singh Khalsa, who represents the Sikh International Society. The proud father took to social media platform 'X' to share his son's achievement, as he went nostalgic about his journey to the US.
According to Parminderpal Singh Khalsa, son Swaranjit studied at DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology in Jalandhar before moving to the US for further studies. He completed his master’s in computer engineering in the United States. Swaranjit is now settled in Norwich, running a construction business.