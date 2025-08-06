Who is Swapnil Ramesh Tejale? Indian man detained in US for living illegally with forged green card

Rishabh Pant steps in as guardian angel for tea seller's daughter facing financial barriers
WORLD
An Indian national, identified as Swapnil Ramesh Tejale has been arrested in the United States for possessing a forged alien resident card' and social security card, which means he was living illegally. He now faces a federal charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Swapnil ramesh Tejale is a 34 year old Indian man who was living illegally in the United States without any immigration documents that would allow him to remain in the country lawfully. On July 10, 2021, the Niagara Falls Border Patrol Station received a request from the Niagara Falls Police Department to help identify three individuals that they had encountered during a traffic stop, as per Assistant US Attorney Michael J Smith. Agents arrived at the scene and questioned the three individuals as to their citizenship. Tejale presented a Lawful Permanent Resident Card but voluntarily admitted that the card was fictitious. After Tejale was taken into custody, agents located a Social Security Card in his name. Record checks verified that the Social Security Card was also fictitious.
Donld Trump administration is now taking strict actions on illegal immigrants. Swapnil's case is part of Operation Take Back America. It is a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organisations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.
The detention of Swapnil Ramesh tejale is part of a broader crackdown on illegal immigration, particulary on indian amd mexicans migrants. Earlier, an Indian national residing in Santa Rosa, California, was sentenced on March 5 to six months in prison by a US District Court in Seattle. He was convicted of Conspiracy to Bring in and Transport Certain Aliens for Profit following an investigation by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement and US Border Patrol, according to a separate statement issued by ICE.