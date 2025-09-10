Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Sushila Karki? Nepal's Gen Z appointed interim head of govt, she is also the first..., know her India connection

Amid political turmoil in Nepal, Gen Z has chosen former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to head the interim government. Army has taken control and ministers have been hiding. Sushila Karki is seen as a crusader against corruption. As a former Chief Justice, she presided over significant cases.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 08:59 PM IST

Amid political turmoil in Nepal, its Gen Z population has chosen former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to head the interim government as the army has taken control and ministers have been hiding. The unrest in Nepal has destabilised the government because of mass-level violence over issues like corruption, nepotism, and the social media ban. One of the biggest demands of Gen Z was to remove the leaders, who, according to them, had only looted the country for decades.

Why was Sushila Karki chosen as head of the interim government?

The Gen Z held a virtual meeting through the Zoom application, which lasted for hours, and decided that a leader who has no political ties must assume the role of their leader and found Karki fit under this decision. They found her capable of leading them and addressing their issues in the upcoming days.

Sushila Karki is seen as a crusader against corruption. As a former Chief Justice, she presided over significant cases and judgments, most notable among them being a landmark ruling that boosted women’s status in the country, as it gave them some rights that they were bereft of before. In her ruling, she said that Nepali women could transfer citizenship to their children; until then, this right was only meant for men.

Who is Sushila Karki?

Sushila Karki made history as she became Nepal's first female Chief Justice, serving in the role from July 2016 to June 2017. Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Sushila Karki is the eldest of seven children. She began her legal career in 1979 after completing her law education in Biratnagar. She became a Senior Advocate in 2007. Karki was appointed as an ad-hoc judge of the Supreme Court in January 2009 and became a permanent judge in 2010.

How are the conditions now in Nepal?

The Nepali Army on Wednesday announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army stated that the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm today. Following that, a nationwide curfew will come into force from 6:00 am on Thursday, Bhadra 26 (September 11).The Army noted that any further decisions will be made based on the developing security situation. 

