Who is Sunny Reddy? Indian origin American elected as Co-Chair of Michigan Republican Party

Indian American entrepreneur and community leader Sunny Reddy was unanimously elected Co-Chair of the Michigan Republican Party, marking a breakthrough moment for the Indian diaspora in one of America's most competitive political battlegrounds.

The vote—completed by unanimous consent—cements Reddy's rise as one of the most visible Indian American Republicans in the Midwest. Michigan Republican Party Chairman Jim Runestad, who introduced the nomination, said he had "felt long and hard about who the co-chair should be," praising Reddy for a rare combination of grassroots energy, donor outreach, and personal integrity.

"Somebody who's a hard worker, and I frankly don't know of a single more hardworking person than Sonny," Runestad said. "He's been in every part of the state of Michigan… He cares about every single part of the state of Michigan."

Runestad noted that Reddy's influence extends deeply into Michigan's Indian American community. "I couldn't believe that we had an event. There were 600 people, all their families, coming up to take a picture of him. So he's like the biggest celebrity in the entire Indian community," he said. Describing Reddy as "the nicest guy I have ever known," he added that he regularly hears of Reddy quietly paying for community needs without seeking attention.

The motion to close nominations and approve Reddy "by unanimous consent" was swiftly accepted, with the room responding in a unified "Aye." The chair declared the result unanimous.

Taking the stage moments later, Reddy spoke emotionally about the moment and what it meant for Indian Americans in Michigan. "Can you believe it? I am the first person to elect for any position as a Republican in Michigan, as an Indian-American, first person," he said to applause.

He pledged to work "hard every day" with party leaders as Michigan enters what he called one of the most consequential electoral cycles in its modern history. "We are heading into one of the most important election years in Michigan's history," Reddy said. "President Trump is fighting to restore America's strength and security, but Democrats are determined to stop him… Michigan is the number one target for the RNC and for the Democrats."

With key statewide races ahead—including Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, U.S. Senate, and multiple education board seats—Reddy committed to an all-out effort. "My commitment as a co-chair is simple. I will work tirelessly to help us win. I will raise resources, support candidates, and help build a strong Republican team for President Trump and for Michigan."

"Unity, discipline and determination," he said, would define the party's path to victory in 2026.

For Michigan's rapidly expanding Indian American population—now one of the state's most politically active communities—the unanimous vote represents a milestone. Reddy has built his reputation not only through politics but also through philanthropy, including raising millions for COVID-19 relief, disaster response, and support for the families of first responders.

His election comes as Indian Americans increasingly hold formal positions within state party structures across the United States, reflecting a demographic whose civic presence has grown significantly in the past two decades.

Michigan, a pivotal electoral state, has seen both national parties intensify outreach to Asian American and diaspora communities. Reddy's elevation gives the Republican Party one of its highest-ranking Indian American figures in the Midwest heading into a high-stakes 2026 election cycle.

(With IANS Inputs)