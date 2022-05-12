Who is Sri Lanka's new PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, taking charge amid its worst economic crisis?

File Photo

While Sri Lanka’s former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa remains at an undisclosed location as anti-government protests boil over the island nation, the country is set to get a new Prime Minister.

The crisis-stricken country will now welcome Ranil Wickremesinghe as the new Prime Minister. The United National Party (UNP) Chief takes charge two days after former PM Rajapaksa quits his post.

The ongoing protests have pushed Sri Lanka to face its worst economic crisis. The country is going through a lot, from hours-long power blackouts to unsurmountable food shortages.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hasn’t said a word about vacating his post. He announced that he will appoint a new Prime Minister and cabinet within a week to take the country ahead.

He further said, “A constitutional amendment will be moved to enact the content of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which will vest more powers with the parliament. The new government's Prime Minister will be awarded the opportunity to produce a new program and take this country forward.”

Let us tell you more about Wickremesinghe, who is the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.