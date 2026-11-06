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Who is socialist Nithya Raman? India-born wins LA mayoral race, becomes city’s first South Asian mayor

The India-born Nithya Raman relocated to the United States with her family at the age of six. She subsequently completed her education at Harvard University before securing a master’s degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 08:42 AM IST

Who is socialist Nithya Raman? India-born wins LA mayoral race, becomes city’s first South Asian mayor
Nithya Raman becomes first Indian-American elected mayor of Los Angeles
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Kerala-born Nithya Raman has won the Los Angeles mayoral race, becoming the first Indian-American elected to lead the city, as incumbent Karen Bass conceded defeat and pledged a smooth transition.

Raman’s victory propels the urban planner and city council member to the leadership of America’s second-largest metropolis, establishing her simultaneously as its first South Asian mayor and marking a historic milestone in a political journey that began with her election to the municipal council in 2020.

How Nithya Raman reacted to her victory?

“Los Angeles, I am deeply honoured to be your next mayor,” Raman wrote on X on Thursday.

Who is Nithya Raman?

The India-born Nithya Raman relocated to the United States with her family at the age of six. She subsequently completed her education at Harvard University before securing a master’s degree in urban planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Prior to this, her professional endeavours addressed homelessness and included co-founding the SELAH Neighborhood Homeless Coalition.

Her surprise campaign signalled a generational change at City Hall, as voters took inspiration from New York, where democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani was elected last year. Raman, however, never got the same national attention and stressed her readiness to break with the progressive party at times during the campaign.

Her entry into the race was a stunning U-turn after she had first endorsed Bass, once her ally. She said the city had hit a "breaking point" and declared her candidacy just before the filing deadline.

Bass becomes the first Los Angeles mayor in twenty years to lose a re-election bid. Her first term was derailed by the deadly Palisades Fire, which started while she was out of the country and left the fire department unprepared. The destruction left many voters firmly believing Bass should be held responsible, and she never recovered.

Los Angeles elections

The most recent Los Angeles County electoral updates, refreshed at 4:34 pm local time, recorded Raman holding 460,772 ballots, equivalent to 52.70 per cent, compared with Bass’s 413,519 votes, representing 47.30 per cent.

Her lead expanded to 47,253 votes, marking a significant increase from the 34,654-vote advantage reported during the morning count, though these figures remain provisional while electoral staff continue processing votes cast on Tuesday.

The outgoing municipal leader expressed her appreciation to supporters while vowing continued dedication to the city, whereas Raman noted that she had spoken with Bass to convey her appreciation for her leadership and long-standing public service.

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