An Indian woman has reportedly gone missing in the United States, just ays after she arrived for an arranged marriage. Simran was last seen on June 20th, and reportedly went missing five days later on June 25, as per police.

An Indian woman has reportedly gone missing in the United States, just ays after she arrived for an arranged marriage. Simran was last seen on June 20th, and reportedly went missing five days later on June 25, as per police.

Who is Simran Singh?

Simran Singh is 24 years old, who travelled to the United States on June 20, 2025 for an arranged marriage. She landed in Lindenwold, New Jersey, where she was supposed to meet the family of her 'to-be husband.'

She was last seen on June 20, wearing grey sweatpants, white T-shirt and black flip flops and small diamond studded earrings, as per police. She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall,

weighing around 150 pounds (68 kg) and has a small scar on the left side of her forehead.

A surveillance video has surfaced, Simran was seen standing alone, looking at phone and supposedly waiting for someone. She appeared calm and not scared in the video. However, she soon disappeared. Police is making efforts to track down, but no progress have been made so far. As per reports, there is no known relative of Simran Singh in the US and she also do not know how to speak English. Moreover, her phone is an international device which works on Wi-Fi, making it impossible for her to make calls.

Police have also been not able to contact her family in India. While police is suspecting that she may have used arrange marriage as an excuse to travel to US and had other plans, but this is not confirmed yet.