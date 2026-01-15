Who is Simran Preet Panesar? Canada seeks extradite of $20 million gold heist main accused from India, who was last traced in Chandigarh

Canadian authorities have urged India to extradite Simran Preet Panesar, key suspect in Canada's largest gold theft of over $20 million.

Canadian authorities have urged India to extradite Simran Preet Panesar, key suspect in Canada's largest gold theft of over $20 million. Who is Simran Preet Panesar? Simran Preet Panesar was a 33-year-old ex-employee of Air Canada. He was from Brampton, but is allegedly living in India now.

Panesar is the main accused for planning and executing the big heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport in April 2023. As per reports, he was previously traced to a rented accommodation near Chandigarh, by Canadian authorities.

Another accused, Arsalan Chaudhary, 43, was also arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport after arriving from Dubai in $5,000 theft charges. While Simran Preet Panesar and Prasath Paramalingam are on run. Nine accused have been arrested so far.

About the theft

In April 2023, a flight from Switzerland's Zurich landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport carrying nearly 400 kilograms of .9999 pure gold, estimated to be worth over $20 million, along with about $2.5 million in foreign currency under codenamed Project 24K. The shipment was however reported missing from the airport. Police have stated that Panesar's links in the airport gave him access to identify and divert the shipment.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah on the extradition request, said, "No matter where you run or hide, we will find you."