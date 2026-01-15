Highest-paid athletes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo leads earnings chart, Lionel Messi drops to third behind Canelo Alvarez
JEE Main 2026 exam to be held on January 23 in West Bengal postponed; know what NTA said
'If it was so easy...': Harbhajan Singh slams Sanjay Manjrekar for his remarks on Virat Kohli
Who is Simran Preet Panesar? Canada seeks extradite of $20 million gold heist main accused from India, who was last traced in Chandigarh
Veer Pahariya reacts for first time amid breakup rumours with Tara Sutaria: ‘waqt bura ho…’
US-Iran Conflict: How military action may backfire on Donald Trump?
Priyanka Chopra shines in sapphire necklace while Nick Jonas chooses Rs 19,000 watch at Golden Globes 2026
PM Modi inaugurates 28th Conference of CSPOC in New Delhi, ensures creating open-source tech platforms for Global South
Himachal Pradesh Tragedy: Six people burned alive after fire breaks out in 'chula' in Sirmaur district, one man survives
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty honour Indian forces at Karwar Naval Base, launches film's music with real heroes
WORLD
Canadian authorities have urged India to extradite Simran Preet Panesar, key suspect in Canada's largest gold theft of over $20 million.
Canadian authorities have urged India to extradite Simran Preet Panesar, key suspect in Canada's largest gold theft of over $20 million. Who is Simran Preet Panesar? Simran Preet Panesar was a 33-year-old ex-employee of Air Canada. He was from Brampton, but is allegedly living in India now.
Panesar is the main accused for planning and executing the big heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport in April 2023. As per reports, he was previously traced to a rented accommodation near Chandigarh, by Canadian authorities.
Another accused, Arsalan Chaudhary, 43, was also arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport after arriving from Dubai in $5,000 theft charges. While Simran Preet Panesar and Prasath Paramalingam are on run. Nine accused have been arrested so far.
In April 2023, a flight from Switzerland's Zurich landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport carrying nearly 400 kilograms of .9999 pure gold, estimated to be worth over $20 million, along with about $2.5 million in foreign currency under codenamed Project 24K. The shipment was however reported missing from the airport. Police have stated that Panesar's links in the airport gave him access to identify and divert the shipment.
Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah on the extradition request, said, "No matter where you run or hide, we will find you."