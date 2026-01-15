FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Highest-paid athletes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo leads earnings chart, Lionel Messi drops to third behind Canelo Alvarez

JEE Main 2026 exam to be held on January 23 in West Bengal postponed; know what NTA said

'If it was so easy...': Harbhajan Singh slams Sanjay Manjrekar for his remarks on Virat Kohli

Who is Simran Preet Panesar? Canada seeks extradite of $20 million gold heist main accused from India, who was last traced in Chandigarh

Veer Pahariya reacts for first time amid breakup rumours with Tara Sutaria: ‘waqt bura ho…’

US-Iran Conflict: How military action may backfire on Donald Trump?

Priyanka Chopra shines in sapphire necklace while Nick Jonas chooses Rs 19,000 watch at Golden Globes 2026

PM Modi inaugurates 28th Conference of CSPOC in New Delhi, ensures creating open-source tech platforms for Global South

Himachal Pradesh Tragedy: Six people burned alive after fire breaks out in 'chula' in Sirmaur district, one man survives

Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty honour Indian forces at Karwar Naval Base, launches film's music with real heroes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What Is Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO? Role, reports and controversies amid nationwide protests and crackdown

What Is Iran Human Rights (IHR) NGO? Role, reports, controversies amid protests

Highest-paid athletes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo leads earnings chart, Lionel Messi drops to third behind Canelo Alvarez

Highest-paid athletes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo leads earnings chart, Lionel Messi

JEE Main 2026 exam to be held on January 23 in West Bengal postponed; know what NTA said

JEE Main 2026 January exam date changed for West Bengal candidates; know what NT

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote

BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Simran Preet Panesar? Canada seeks extradite of $20 million gold heist main accused from India, who was last traced in Chandigarh

Canadian authorities have urged India to extradite Simran Preet Panesar, key suspect in Canada's largest gold theft of over $20 million.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Jan 15, 2026, 03:17 PM IST

Who is Simran Preet Panesar? Canada seeks extradite of $20 million gold heist main accused from India, who was last traced in Chandigarh
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Canadian authorities have urged India to extradite Simran Preet Panesar, key suspect in Canada's largest gold theft of over $20 million. Who is Simran Preet Panesar? Simran Preet Panesar was a 33-year-old ex-employee of Air Canada. He was from Brampton, but is allegedly living in India now.

Panesar is the main accused for planning and executing the big heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport in April 2023. As per reports, he was previously traced to a rented accommodation near Chandigarh, by Canadian authorities.

Another accused, Arsalan Chaudhary, 43, was also arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport after arriving from Dubai in $5,000 theft charges. While Simran Preet Panesar and Prasath Paramalingam are on run. Nine accused have been arrested so far.

About the theft

In April 2023, a flight from Switzerland's Zurich landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport carrying nearly 400 kilograms of .9999 pure gold, estimated to be worth over $20 million, along with about $2.5 million in foreign currency under codenamed Project 24K. The shipment was however reported missing from the airport. Police have stated that Panesar's links in the airport gave him access to identify and divert the shipment.

Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah on the extradition request, said, "No matter where you run or hide, we will find you."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Highest-paid athletes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo leads earnings chart, Lionel Messi drops to third behind Canelo Alvarez
Highest-paid athletes 2025: Cristiano Ronaldo leads earnings chart, Lionel Messi
JEE Main 2026 exam to be held on January 23 in West Bengal postponed; know what NTA said
JEE Main 2026 January exam date changed for West Bengal candidates; know what NT
'If it was so easy...': Harbhajan Singh slams Sanjay Manjrekar for his remarks on Virat Kohli
Harbhajan Singh slams Sanjay Manjrekar for his remarks on Virat Kohli
Who is Simran Preet Panesar? Canada seeks extradite of $20 million gold heist main accused from India, who was last traced in Chandigarh
Who is Simran Preet Panesar? Canada seeks extradite of $20 million gold heist ma
Veer Pahariya reacts for first time amid breakup rumours with Tara Sutaria: ‘waqt bura ho…’
Veer Pahariya reacts for first time amid breakup rumours with Tara Sutaria: ‘waq
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Hema Malini; celebs turned out to vote
BMC Elections 2026: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement