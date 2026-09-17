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Who is Siddharth Jawahar? Indian-origin man jailed for defrauding Taylor Swift's husband Travis Kelce

Indian-origin Siddharth Jawahar, 38, co-founder of Texas-based Swiftarc Capital, jailed 11 years in US for $35M Ponzi scheme defrauding 64 investors including NFL star Travis Kelce. Ordered to pay USD 31.35M, invested client funds in Philip Morris Pakistan and lived lavishly.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 17, 2026, 04:57 PM IST

Who is Siddharth Jawahar? Indian-origin man jailed for defrauding Taylor Swift's husband Travis Kelce
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An Indian-origin man has been jailed for defrauding dozens of investors, including American football star and singer Taylor Swift's husband, Travis Kelce, in the United States. Siddharth Jawahar, 38, who was indicted in December 2023 on three counts of wire fraud and one count of investment adviser fraud, was sentenced on Tuesday to 11 years in prison and ordered to pay $31.35 million to Kelce and other investors.

Jawahar, a co-founder and managing partner of Texas-based Swiftarc Capital, whose investors included Kelce, ran a Ponzi scheme that duped 64 investors in Missouri and other states, the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said.

How Siddharth Jawahar ran USD 35 million Ponzi scheme

Siddharth Jawahar ran a Texas-based investment company called Swiftarc Capital LLC. In 2015, he began investing client funds in a single investment, Philip Morris Pakistan (PMP), and eventually, 99% of client funds were consolidated into PMP, the US Attorney's Office said.

When the value of PMP declined, he did not tell investors and falsely claimed that his investors were making profits. From about July 2016 through December 2023, he took in more than USD 35 million from Swiftarc investors but invested only about USD 10 million.

Jawahar used money from new investors to repay older investors and to fuel an extravagant lifestyle that included travel on private jets, stays at luxury hotels and a luxury apartment in Austin and New York City.

Weaponised investors' trust: US Judge

While sending him to prison, US District Judge Zachary M Bluestone cited the "enormous" losses and the lengthy duration of his fraud and echoed a victim who said he "weaponised" investors' trust.

After his indictment, he also tried to coach a victim into giving a favourable statement to the FBI, lying about his immigration status and finances and trying to get his sister to remotely wipe his iPhone to hide evidence. According to court documents, he has been illegally in the United States since 2005.

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