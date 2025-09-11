Who is Shrinkhala Khatiwada? Harvard grad, ex- Miss Nepal who lost 97000 followers on social media after GenZ protest, she is daughter of…

In a massive GenZ protest in Nepal, thousands of youngsters came on street to fight against corruption and ban on social media. 'Nepo babies' hashtag also started trending on the social media in Nepal, where the lavish lifestyle of politician children, including Shrinkhala Khatiwada was called out.

In a massive GenZ protest in Nepal, thousands of youngsters came on street to fight against corruption and ban on social media. The protest took a violent turn after the protestors, burned the parliament of Nepal, residence of many political leaders and other political buildings. Many politicians were attacked and ex-pm Khanal’s wife was burnt alive and five-time Nepal PM Deuba's wife was punched and kicked. Many politicians were forced to leave the country. The protest lead to the resign of Nepal PM Oli Sharma. This protest started with social media campaign against the rich 'politician kids'.

'Nepo babies' hashtag also started trending on the social media in Nepal, where the politician children and their lavish lifestyle on social media was bashed. Among all this, Shrinkhala Khatiwada, daughter of Birodh Khatiwada, a former health minister, and Munu Sigdel Khatiwada, a member of the state parliament in Bagmati Province, also got targeted. Shrinkhala Khtaiwada lost staggering followers on her Instagram.

Who is Shrinkhala Khatiwada?

Shrinkhala Khatiwada, is among the many ‘nepo babies’ of Nepal currently under fire. Shrinkhala Khatiwada, 29, is a Nepalese model and beauty pageant titleholder. She won the title of miss Nepalese model and beauty pageant titleholder who won Miss Nepal World 2018. Shrinkhala is the daughter of a former Nepal health minister Birodh Khatiwada. Her mother, Munu Sigdel Khatiwada, is a member of the state parliament of Bagmati Province.

Shrinkhala Khatiwada completed her schooling from Goldengate International College (S3). Later she pursued architecture at the Institute of Engineering, Pulchowk Campus. She went on to pursue a Master's in Urban Planning at the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Her Harvard degree is also the reason, she is being targeted. Shrinkhala Khatiwada is married to Sambhav Sirohiya, CEO of Kantipur Media, also among the rich people in Nepal. They both married in December, 2023.

After the protest breaked out, Srinkhala who was quite popular on social meida, instantly lost followers rapidly, where once she had over a million followers, and now only has 909,000 followers on Instagram. As per reports, when over 97,000 people unfollowed her on Instagram.