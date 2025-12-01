Who is Shivon Zilis ? Mother of Elon Musk's twins, this is how she is connected to India

Elon Musk's partner Shivon Zilis, who grabbed the public attention after she was photographed with Elon Musk and their twins for the first time, has Indian ancestry.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently appread on Zerodha founder Nikhil Kamath's "WTF is?" podcast where he opned up about his partner, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, who is also the mother of his 4 kids. During the podcast Musk also revealed his wife has roots from India. Read below to know how she is connected to India.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Born in Markham, Ontario, in 1986, Shivon Zilis was a standout student and athlete. She attended Yale University, where she played ice hockey while earning a degree in economics and philosophy. After graduation, she joined IBM, where she focused on financial technology and machine learning, an early step into the AI industry.

Shivon Zilis career

According to USA Today, Zilis rose to prominence in venture capital through her work at Bloomberg Beta, Bloomberg’s venture capital arm. Her investments centered on AI and automation, earning her a spot on Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list in 2015. During this period, she became known as a rising star in AI, forging strong connections with tech and venture capital leaders. Her growing influence in AI brought her into Musk’s sphere.

In 2016, she joined OpenAI, the AI research lab co-founded by Musk, as a board member. She later worked at Tesla from 2017 to 2019, contributing to the Autopilot program and semiconductor initiatives. In 2017, she also took on a leadership role at Neuralink, Musk’s brain-chip startup, where she currently serves as director of operations and special projects.

How is Elon Musk's partner Shivon Zills connected to India?

During the podcast Kamath asked whether Shivon Zilis had ever lived in India, to which Musk said her connection to India was ancestral rather than based on upbringing.

"She grew up in Canada. She was given up for adoption when she was a baby. I think her father was like an exchange student at the university or something like that," Musk said.

"I'm not sure the exact details, but you know it was kind of thing where I don't know, she was given up for adoption. But she grew up in Canada," he added.

Musk did not provide further details about her biological family, stressing that he did not know the full story.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk acknowledged the significant contributions of Indian talent to the United States, noting that the country has significantly benefited from skilled Indians.

"I think America has benefited immensely from talented Indians who have come to America. I mean, America's been an immense beneficiary of talent from India," he said.