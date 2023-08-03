Headlines

IMD Weather update: Heavy rain alert in Delhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and more; check latest forecast here

'Degrees awarded by such universities shall...': UGC issues statement after declaring 20 universities in India as 'fake'

Eye Flu in India: All you need to know about these 5 types of conjunctivitis

Who is Shiva Ayyadurai, Mumbai-born entrepreneur, inventor of email and 4th Indian-American to enter US president race?

DNA Special: Why Haryana government failed to control Nuh violence

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IMD Weather update: Heavy rain alert in Delhi, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and more; check latest forecast here

Haryana violence updates: Social media under great scrutiny; internet suspended till August 5 in Nuh, Faridabad

'Degrees awarded by such universities shall...': UGC issues statement after declaring 20 universities in India as 'fake'

Motivational quotes by BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Lisa

AI imagines DC superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

10 home remedies to relieve constipation

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

HomeWorld

World

Who is Shiva Ayyadurai, Mumbai-born entrepreneur, inventor of email and 4th Indian-American to enter US president race?

Mumbai-born Shiva Ayyadurai, 59, announced his candidature with the claim that he wants to serve America by going beyond "Left" and "Right" to provide the answers that people need and deserve.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 06:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A new candidate of Indian descent has entered the race for the 2024 US presidency. Shiva Ayyadurai, a scientist and businessman, has announced his candidature as an independent for the 2024 US presidential election, making him the fourth Indian-American to do so.

Following former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Ayyadurai made his announcement shortly after Indian-American aerospace engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh declared his candidature for the Republican nomination.

Who is Shiva Ayyadurai?

Mumbai-born Shiva Ayyadurai, 59, announced his candidature with the claim that he wants to serve America by going beyond "Left" and "Right" to provide the answers that people need and deserve. Ayyadurai moved to Paterson, New Jersey, with his parents after leaving India in 1970 in order to pursue the American dream.

On his campaign website, he stated, "I left the caste system of India in 1970 where we were considered low caste 'Untouchables' and 'Deplorables'. Ayyadurai, a four-time Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate and Fulbright Scholar, had previously expressed interest in becoming Twitter's CEO.

His campaign website claims that he "invented email" at the age of 14 and founded seven high-tech businesses, including EchoMail, CytoSolve, and Systems Health. He currently serves as the company's founder and CEO as it searches for treatments for serious illnesses like pancreatic cancer and Alzheimer's.

Another candidate from Indian-origin, Hirsh Vardhan Singh, from Republican Party, formally submitted his application to the Federal Election Commission on Thursday. 

READ | 28% GST on online gaming to be effective from October 1, review after 6 months: Finance Minister

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Ruma Devi, who dropped out of school due to poverty, later went to Harvard University for...

ES Ranganathan elucidates on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and its importance

Richest woman in Bengaluru, started business from garage, built Rs 30000 crore empire, not from IIT, IIM, net worth is..

Controversial 'Baby Mute' mask sparks horror among parents - designed to 'silence cries'

Is vegan food enough for balanced diet as influencer dies of starvation?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE