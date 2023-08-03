Who is Shiva Ayyadurai, Mumbai-born entrepreneur, inventor of email and 4th Indian-American to enter US president race?

Mumbai-born Shiva Ayyadurai, 59, announced his candidature with the claim that he wants to serve America by going beyond "Left" and "Right" to provide the answers that people need and deserve.

A new candidate of Indian descent has entered the race for the 2024 US presidency. Shiva Ayyadurai, a scientist and businessman, has announced his candidature as an independent for the 2024 US presidential election, making him the fourth Indian-American to do so.

Following former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, Ayyadurai made his announcement shortly after Indian-American aerospace engineer Hirsh Vardhan Singh declared his candidature for the Republican nomination.

Who is Shiva Ayyadurai?

Mumbai-born Shiva Ayyadurai, 59, announced his candidature with the claim that he wants to serve America by going beyond "Left" and "Right" to provide the answers that people need and deserve. Ayyadurai moved to Paterson, New Jersey, with his parents after leaving India in 1970 in order to pursue the American dream.

On his campaign website, he stated, "I left the caste system of India in 1970 where we were considered low caste 'Untouchables' and 'Deplorables'. Ayyadurai, a four-time Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate and Fulbright Scholar, had previously expressed interest in becoming Twitter's CEO.

His campaign website claims that he "invented email" at the age of 14 and founded seven high-tech businesses, including EchoMail, CytoSolve, and Systems Health. He currently serves as the company's founder and CEO as it searches for treatments for serious illnesses like pancreatic cancer and Alzheimer's.

Another candidate from Indian-origin, Hirsh Vardhan Singh, from Republican Party, formally submitted his application to the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

READ | 28% GST on online gaming to be effective from October 1, review after 6 months: Finance Minister