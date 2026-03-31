Who is Shelly Kittleson? US journalist who extensively covered ISIS, kidnapped in Iraq, her abduction video goes viral; One suspect arrested

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Originally from rural Wisconsin, Kittleson's first direct conflict experience came in 2012 when she entered opposition-held Syria to report from there. She has reported extensively on security, conflict, and post-conflict issues in the Middle East and is currently based between Baghdad and Italy.
An American journalist has been kidnapped in Baghdad, Iraq, while covering the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to reports from Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya. Local media is identifying the journalist as Shelly Kittleson, although neither US nor Iraqi officials have confirmed the identity. The Iraqi Interior Ministry acknowledged the abduction, saying that a "foreign journalist" has been taken by "unknown individuals". A video of the abduction has also surfaced.
Shelly Kittleson is a US-born freelance journalist and photojournalist with extensive experience covering the Middle East and Afghanistan, according to her profile on Women's Media Center. She started her career in late 2010 in Afghanistan, producing radio documentaries for RAI.
Originally from rural Wisconsin, Kittleson's first direct conflict experience came in 2012 when she entered opposition-held Syria to report from there. She has reported extensively on security, conflict, and post-conflict issues in the Middle East and is currently based between Baghdad and Italy.
Kittleson's work appears in various publications, including Al-Monitor, Foreign Policy, BBC World Service, New Lines Magazine, Politico, and TRT World, among others. She has been actively reporting on the current conflict in the Middle East that broke out after the US-Israeli strikes in Iran.
Her Instagram profile shows that her last post is from Syria, on March 27, and her last work was for the news website Middle East Uncovered.
Armed men stopped her car on a busy street, pulled her out, and fled. The video of the abduction has gone viral on the internet.
American journalist Shelly Kittleson was kidnapped in central Baghdad in broad daylight.— The Daily News (@DailyNewsJustIn) March 31, 2026
Armed men stopped her car on a busy street, pulled her out, and fled.
Iraq’s Interior Ministry confirmed the abduction, arrested one suspect after a vehicle chase, and says search… pic.twitter.com/MewsooOQ58
The Iraqi Interior Ministry said that one of the suspects involved in the kidnapping has been arrested and the vehicle used in the kidnapping has been seized, according to Al Jazeera. The vehicle had overturned during the escape, leading to its capture. As of now, US authorities have not released a statement or responded to media requests for comment on the matter