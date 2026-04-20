Who is Shamim Mafi? Know about woman arrested in US for illegally buying weapons for Iran

A US permanent resident of Iranian origin was arrested in Los Angeles for allegedly brokering illegal arms deals linked to Tehran, including drones and munitions sent to Sudan.

A US permanent resident of Iranian origin has been taken into custody in Los Angeles over allegations of facilitating illegal arms deals tied to Tehran, according to media reports. The arrest adds another layer of tension to already strained relations between Washington and Iran.

Arrest and Charges

The suspect, identified as Shamim Mafi, was detained at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday. She faces charges filed by the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California for allegedly arranging unauthorised international weapons transactions.

Authorities claim Mafi operated through a front company registered in Oman, using it to negotiate deals involving military equipment. Prosecutors argue that she lacked the required legal approvals to broker such transactions under US law.

Alleged Weapons Deals

According to court filings, the deals reportedly included advanced weaponry such as armed drones, explosive components, and ammunition. One of the most significant transactions cited involves a contract valued at over $70 million for Mohajer-6 drone units, believed to be sourced from Iran’s defence establishment.

Investigators also allege that tens of thousands of bomb fuses were supplied through the same network to Sudan’s defence authorities, amid the ongoing conflict in the country. The involvement of such equipment highlights concerns about the spread of weapons into active war zones.

Links to Iranian Intelligence

Prosecutors claim that communication records show Mafi was in contact with Ministry of Intelligence and Security over an extended period. These interactions allegedly took place between late 2022 and mid-2025.

Officials further contend that her involvement may have been influenced by past disputes with Iranian authorities, including the reported seizure of inherited property. It is alleged that she was encouraged to establish business operations abroad, with financial backing offered in return.

Mafi, who relocated to the United States in 2013 and later obtained permanent residency, has denied acting on behalf of the Iranian government.

Broader Diplomatic Context

The arrest comes at a delicate moment, as the United States prepares for another round of talks with Iran in Islamabad. The delegation is expected to include senior officials such as JD Vance, alongside other key figures.

The timing of the case could further complicate diplomatic efforts, particularly as both nations attempt to navigate a fragile ceasefire and deep-rooted mistrust.