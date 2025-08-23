Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

Who is Sergio Gor? Donald Trump appoints White House official as next US Ambassador to India

Addressing Gor as a "great friend," Trump expressed his complete trust in him while noting his contributions to the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 06:42 AM IST

Who is Sergio Gor? Donald Trump appoints White House official as next US Ambassador to India
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) announced Sergio Gor as the next US Ambassador to India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Announcing on Truth Social, Donald Trump said, "I am pleased to announce that I am promoting Sergio Gor to be our next United States Ambassador to the Republic of India, and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs. As Director of Presidential Personnel, Sergio and his team have hired nearly 4,000 America First Patriots across every Department of our Federal Government in RECORD time -- Our Departments and Agencies are over 95% filled! Sergio will remain in his current role at the White House until his confirmation."

Addressing Gor as a "great friend," Trump expressed his complete trust in him while noting his contributions to the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

"Sergio is a great friend who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement. Sergio's role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People. For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador. Congratulations Sergio!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Sergio Gor will replace Eric Garcetti, who served from May 11, 2023, to January 20, 2025. Before Garcetti, Kenneth Juster held the position from November 23, 2017, to January 20, 2021. Since Garcetti's departure, the US Embassy in India has been led by interim Charge d'Affaires Jorgan K. Andrews, who took over on January 20, 2025

In his final weeks, Ambassador Garcetti delivered a series of speeches celebrating the historic progress the United States and India have made together, for the planet, for prosperity and for peace.

Sergio Gor's appointment as US Ambassador to India comes at a time when New Delhi is dealing with 50 per cent of trade tariffs, including a 25 per cent penalty for the oil purchases from Russia. 

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

