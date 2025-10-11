Who is Sebastien Lecornu? France's PM reappointed by Emmanuel Macron four days after resignation

France has been facing a political deadlock since the president dissolved parliament in June 2024, which led to snap elections. These elections resulted in a hung National Assembly, leaving Macron's centrist bloc without a majority.

After a week of political tension, President Emmanuel Macron has reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as France's Prime Minister on October 10, just days after his resignation. This decision was announced late Friday after Macron held meetings with various political parties at the Élysée Palace. Notably, leaders from the far-right and far-left parties were absent from these discussions.

Why President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as France's Prime Minister

Who is Sebastien Lecornu?

Sébastien Lecornu is a French politician who is the current Prime Minister of France, having been reappointed to the position by President Emmanuel Macron on October 10, 2025. This re-appointment came just four days after he had resigned from the same role, which he had held for only 26 days.

After being reappointed as France's PM, Lecornu said on social media that his primary duty is to secure a budget for France and address the everyday concerns of its citizens. He also mentioned that new Cabinet members must forgo their ambitions to run in the 2027 presidential race, emphasizing a focus on "renewal and diversity of skills."

Lecornu's reappointment is perceived as Macron's final opportunity to revitalize his presidency, which is set to conclude in 2027. With a non-cooperative parliament and a public weary of instability, Macron's options are limited.

Previous governments have been plagued by internal conflicts, the breakdown of coalitions, and unpopular policies, such as the pension reform that increased the retirement age from 62 to 64. Lecornu's resignation earlier in the week occurred shortly after the unveiling of a new Cabinet, which faced resistance from key allies.

“The impression we get is that the more alone he is, the more rigid he becomes,” said Marine Tondelier, leader of The Ecologists party, warning that another Macron loyalist at the helm risks further alienating parliament.

France's political crisis

France's political impasse coincides with increasing economic strain. Public debt reached €3.346 trillion ($3.9 trillion) by the end of the first quarter, representing 114% of GDP, while the poverty rate has risen to a record 15.4%, according to national statistics.

Investors and EU officials are expressing concern. The European Commission has repeatedly urged France to comply with EU fiscal regulations, and credit rating agencies have highlighted the lack of fiscal discipline, as reported by the Associated Press.

Both of France's major opposition parties—the far-right National Rally and the far-left France Unbowed—declined to participate in Macron's consultations on Friday. The National Rally is calling for new elections, while France Unbowed is demanding the president's resignation.