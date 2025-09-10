Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is Sebastien Lecornu? France's new PM and Emmanuel Macron's long-time loyalist

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Sebastien Lecornu as the country’s new prime minister following the resignation of François Bayrou. Macron has reportedly assigned him the urgent task of brokering a budget agreement among the country's divided political parties, overseeing one of the world's largest economies.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 09:16 AM IST

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Sebastien Lecornu as the country’s new prime minister following the resignation of François Bayrou. Macron has reportedly assigned him the urgent task of brokering a budget agreement among the country's divided political parties, overseeing one of the world's largest economies.

This marks the fifth change in prime minister during Macron's second term in office, highlighting a period of significant political instability in France.  François Bayrou was ousted a no-confidence vote in parliament over his proposed austerity budget. 

Who is Sebastien Lecornu?

Lecornu, 39, previously served as Defence Minister, serving Ministry of the Armed Forces. He is a trusted ally of Macron, having served in every one of his governments since 2017. He held posts in Macron’s yellow vest “great debate, when he helped manage mass anger with dialogue. He also offered talks on autonomy during unrest in Guadeloupe in 2021. Before joining Macron’s centrist political movement, he was once a member of the conservative Les Républicains party.
 
Prior to his roles as Defence Minister, Lecornu was the Minister for Overseas and served as a Secretary of State under Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. He has a reputation for being pragmatic and capable of working across different political factions throughout his career.

 

